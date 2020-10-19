Wondering where the top high school football teams in the Acadiana area stack up? Check out the Acadiana Advocate's top 10 teams in the area through three weeks. This list will be updated weekly.
1. Acadiana Wreckin' Rams (3-0): The Wreckin' Rams are off to a dominant start with wins over powerhouses LCA and John Curtis, before kicking off district play with a blowout victory over Southside. They'll look to keep the momentum going heading into a road test this week against Ruston.
2. St. Thomas More Cougars (3-0): The Cougars came away with a statement victory on the road this week over Catholic of Baton Rouge. It was the Cougars' first victory over Catholic since 2010, and they don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon with arguably the top quarterback to receiver duo in the state with Walker Howard and Jack Bech.
3. Carencro Bears (3-0): No one has been able to slow the Bears' offense down in what's been a perfect start to the season for a team that went in with high expectations. They'll look to keep the winning streak going this week against district rival Teurlings.
4. Lafayette Christian Knights (1-1): After a tough start to the season in which they saw their starting quarterback get injured and were without an opponent week 2, the Knights responded in a big way this week with 51-0 victory over Evangel. There aren't too many teams as talented as the Knights, and they'll look to start a winning streak this week against Lake Arthur.
5. Notre Dame Pioneers (3-0): It's been smooth sailing for the Pios so far this season. They've been clicking on offense and have won each of their games by 20 or more points. They'll look to keep things rolling this week as they kick off district play against Welsh.
6. New Iberia Yellow Jackets (3-0): The Yellow Jackets appear to have turned things around this season in head coach Curt Ware's second season. They kicked off the season with a big victory over parish rival Westgate and haven't looked back. They'll be put to the test this week against district rival Lafayette High, who is also undefeated.
7. Westgate Tigers (2-1): Coming off a season in which they tied for the District 5-4A crown, the Tigers started slow but have been on a roll ever since. They'll be the underdogs this week against district rival St. Thomas More, but they were able to slow the Cougars' offense down last season and pulled off the upset.
8. Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators (2-0): It's been a great start to the season for the Blue Gators. They beat Catholic of New Iberia for the first time in program history and jump out as the early favorites in district 7-2A.
9. Church Point Bears (2-0): The Bears have gotten off to a strong start, especially on defense, and they appear to be one of the top contenders in Class 3A after a huge comeback victory over St. Louis. They'll look to stake their claim atop District 5-3A this week as they take on district rival Iota.
10. Vermilion Catholic Eagles (2-0): The Eagles have looked as stronger as usual under first-year head coach Broc Prejean, and they head into district play with momentum against a fellow undefeated squad in Hanson.
Others to watch: Lafayette High Mighty Lions (3-0), Teurlings Rebels (2-1), Eunice Bobcats (2-1), Cecilia Bulldogs (2-1), Rayne Wolves (2-1), Loreauville Tigers (3-0).