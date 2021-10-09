Lafayette High Mighty Lions’ defense led them to their third win Friday night 37-14 over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets.
After allowing two touchdowns in the first half - one of which being a 90-yard touchdown reception and the other being a scoop and score - Lafayette’s defense was a wall the rest of the game, shutting out New Iberia in the second half.
“We had success (defensively) early,” Lafayette head coach Cedric Figaro said. “But we had to change a little bit because they were starting to move the ball so we had to change a little bit.”
Lafayette senior defensive back Bakari Paul put his team up 37-14 with a scoop and score late in the fourth quarter. While junior linebacker Jon-Michael Breaux recorded a sack in Friday’s game.
“We have to stop them more,” said Figaro to his team after the scoop and score. “Offense gave up 7 so now we have to stop them more and offense has to pick it up.”
Lafayette’s defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. Lafayette was in New Iberia’s sophomore quarterback Allen Hamilton’s face all night.
“They (New Iberia) have a good front,” said Figaro. “Our guys are just a little bit quicker and we didn’t stay in front of those guys and we moved around a little bit.”
Offensively, Lafayette junior quarterback Grayson Saunier struggled a bit to start the game making no headway in the passing game. Lafayette switched to a more run first offense in the first half that helped them tie the game at 14 before halftime.
Saunier ran on a fake put that went for 35 yards led to a score to put Lafayette up 24-14 in the third quarter.
“We knew that they (New Iberia) gave things up,” Figaro said. “I don’t why but our quarterback wanted the deep balls early but then he settled down and took what they gave him.”
Lafayette’s pass game came to life in the second half Saunier spread the ball to three receivers in particular. Senior Ethan Jean, junior Like Schroedter and junior Emery Taylor.
Jean and Schroedter were key targets on third downs and deep ball throws. Taylor was the target for Lafayette once they crossed mid field catching two 30-yard touchdowns Friday night.
“We have four guys who can catch the ball,” Figaro said. “Reno Toca got banged up on a deep ball and we have a freshman who helps out there, but we do have legitimate guys out there who can catch the ball.”
Lafayette’s dominance in the second quarter was aided by sophomore running back Jakaylib Anderson. Anderson did give up a fumble that resulted in one of New Iberia’s scores.
“He did run hard tonight,” said Figaro. “He did give up a fumble though so he’ll have to owe me for that one. But, I thought this was his best game this year.”
Lafayette will stay home to beat Barbe, while New Iberia returns home for Acadiana.