A win is a win and there no such thing as an ugly win.
Perhaps, but at times things looked a little ugly for the Acadiana Rams on Friday night.
Matt McCullough’s bunch jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead, but had to rely on a fourth-quarter interception with under a minute to play to seal the 28-20 win.
From the start, things were looking good for Acadiana (2-0) as the Rams took the opening kick and proceed to embark on a 12 play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a 12-yard Dillan Monette touchdown run.
The Rams defense then gave the ball back to the Acadiana offense after forcing Ruston (0-2) to go three and out on their first drive.
The veer attack scored six plays later, marching 35-yards and pushed the lead to 14-0 thanks to Monette’s second touchdown of the evening and as the first quarter expired Acadiana found itself in total control.
But midway through the second quarter, Monette left the contest with an ankle injury. With Monette sidelined, Acadiana turned to running back Tyvin Zeno to fill in, and he did not disappoint, finishing with 94 yards and a huge fourth quarter touchdown.
“Dillon is an extremely good back but we have a couple of other backs, Lucky (Brooks), Tyvon and (O’miri) Wiggins and a few others that are pretty good backs,” McCullough said after the game, “so it helps to have some depth because we lost Dillon early and Tyvon was cramping a little bit, that was big for us to have some depth at the running back position.”
Monette’s exit did not slow down the Rams offense as Lucky Brooks found pay dirt from 21-yards out with 5:30 to play in the first half.
The Rams defense which had been in total control to this point, headed back out looking to close the first half on a high note. But Ruston to its credit showed signs of life for the first time. The Bearcats embarked on their own 12 play, 80-yard drive, scoring with just six seconds remaining in the half.
The score was not without controversy. Acadiana, two plays prior to Ruston’s touchdown run, a 2-yard scamper by Ketravion Hargrove appeared to stop the Bearcats on downs.
On fourth down from the four, Ruston quarterback Jaden Procell rolled out and was hit as he threw the ball, but a roughing the passer call extended the drive, and the Bearcats did not waste the opportunity, making the score 21-7 at the half.
The Rams defense then forced a three and out to start the third quarter but not much else would right for Acadiana for the remainder of the frame. The offense sputtered, and the defense gave up a few big plays. And as the fourth quarter rolled around Acadiana found itself holding on to a 21-20 lead.
“The first, second, and fourth quarter I thought we played extremely well,” McCullough said, “We kind of went brain dead a little bit in the third.”
Ruston found itself with an opportunity to take the lead early in the fourth quarter but missed its chance as a field goal attempt sailed wide right giving Acadiana the ball back at its own 22-yard line.
The missed field gave the Rams an opportunity to put the game away and they did not waste their chance. Acadiana quarterback Keontae Williams led the team on a 20 play, 78-yard drive that was capped off by Zeno’s score with just 1:44 to play.
The Rams could now breathe.
“We did a much better job in the fourth quarter of not blowing any assignments and were able to move the ball and have a real big drive after we faced adversity,” McCullough said.
The final exhale came when Acadiana defender Jermaine Paris cut under an out route, picking off Procell and sealing the win for the Rams with 32 seconds to play.