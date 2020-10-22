The Acadiana High School defense is loaded with playmakers, and the state is taking notice of what might be the Wreckin’ Rams' strongest defense in years.
Acadiana defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold said it’s not often he's had this much fun coaching.
“It’s rare that you come across a defense that has the skill and speed and playmakers we have this year,” Seibold said. “Most defensive coordinators don’t get an opportunity to coach a defense that has this type of potential. It’s been fun to coach those types of guys.”
The defense is loaded with familiar names like Derreck Bercier, Cameron George, Ian Montz and Laterrance Welch. Last Friday against Southside, another name emerged as a budding superstar in Walter Bob.
Bob had three solo tackles, four assists, two sacks and four hurries in Acadiana’s 48-7 win over Southside. Seibold said he’s not sure why Bob isn’t more known, but he said he knows the attention is coming for the 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior.
“He is a freak-of-nature-type-of guy,” Seibold said. “To me, he is an SEC-Power 5 football player. He has the frame and the toughness and he has a passion for the game. He likes getting after people.
"He was in the backfield all night against Southside and created a lot of problems for them. He has a high motor, and he’s always giving extra effort and doing things the right way.”
Seibold said he’s been pleased with the defensive line at times, but other times they struggle to maintain lane integrity. He’d like to see the defense get more sacks as they make another run at a state championship.
“We’ve pressured the quarterback more than we’ve gotten to him,” he said. “We have played really good technique at times, but we also have some lapses. We have skill and size and quite a bit of athleticism up there, but we still have quite a ways to go to be a championship defense.”
Rayne seeks rebound
The District 4-4A race is down to three teams: Eunice, North Vermilion and Rayne.
The three teams beat each other up last year and it appears this year, after LaGrange and Washington-Marion decided not to play football, the district championship could be decided in the next two weeks.
Rayne coach Kaine Guidry said his team is focused going into the next two games — Friday against Eunice and next week against North Vermilion. Guidry said he knows two wins could equate to a second straight district championship.
“It’s a three-team race and we are essentially playing for a district championship in the next two weeks,” Guidry said. “If we go 2-0, we will be district champions again. It’s not a different approach to how we do things, but certainly, a little more focus especially coming off our loss last week and an odd week with the hurricane.”
Guidry said the Wolves went to Dutchtown and got away from what they do best — run the ball and control the line of scrimmage. Rayne left Dutchtown with a 62-14 loss and Guidry said he’s ready to get that game behind him.
“We went to Dutchtown and got abused,” Guidry said. “They really took it to us, and we want to bounce back and play a quality Eunice team and be more physical than we were last week.”
Guidry said they’ve made personnel changes since the start of the season that seems to be working. Guidry said multiple players will be playing on both sides of the ball to give Rayne a better chance.
“We need our best 11 on the field,” he said. “That’s the approach we are going to take. We have to commit to running the ball and we need to be physical. Last week we threw the ball more than we wanted to, so if we can stay ahead of the chains and keep it to third and shorts, we will be all right.”