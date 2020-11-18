After Eunice went 3-1 to begin the season, the Bobcats suddenly found themselves in limbo after a COVID-1 outbreak in late October forced the school to close for two weeks

Once the Bobcats shook off the rust and defeated North Vermilion last week, it then appeared that they would be forced to endure an open date in Week 8 because LaGrange had canceled its season due to Hurricane Laura.

"It's been very challenging," Eunice coach Andre Vige said. "Our guys were down. This is a group that really likes to play so it was tough for them to be shutdown with the season in question."

Notre Dame was also scrambling for an opponent after Port Barre canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

"We probably talked to more than 20 schools before we were able to work out the game at Notre Dame," Vige said. "I want to say that this is the first time we've played them in 10 years.

"We all know Notre Dame is a disciplined, well-coached team. They don't have any bad attributes. I hope our kids are up for it."

Vige was pleased with the way his team played last week after the lengthy layoff.

"I was overly pleased because it had been 21 days since we had played a game," he said. "You worry about rust and conditioning.

"I tried to stay in communication with our guys as much as possible during the shutdown. I'm the type of coach who likes to be in contact with my guys so I had to adjust."

Deon Ardoin and Jeoul Hill totaled 251 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the 55-14 win over North Vermilion.

"We executed on offense and flew to the ball on defense," Vige said. "Deon Ardoin is a good kid, a quiet kid who is a hard worker. He set a school record against Rayne with 284 yards, and he rushed for over 100 last week."

Even though the 4-1 Bobcats have played two fewer games than many other schools, Ardoin ranks fifth among area rushers with 702 yards and nine touchdowns on 71 carries. Hill has rushed for 353 yards on 43 attempts with four scores.

"We're glad to have a game against a quality opponent," Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook said. "We probably won't have a game next week."

The 6-1 Pioneers should earn a first-round bye when the Division III playoffs begin next week.

"Eunice brings a lot of experience to the table with 23 seniors," Cook said. "As sophomores, a lot of those guys played on the team that reached the state title game two years ago.

"They're a veteran team with mostly senior starters. Obviously, they do a good job with their Wing-T offense. In the games they've won, they created a lot of speed plays with backs that can pop through there and take it long way."

Cook is counting on linebackers Lance Castille, Wesley Maze and Luke Hoffpauir to slow down Eunice's rushing attack.

"No doubt, our linebackers will have to step up," Cook said. "Our group has been playing well. If we can limit big plays, that will help a lot. On offense, we need to make first downs, limit their possessions, and finish with scores."

The Pioneers expect tailback Dom Thibodeaux (97-540, 9 TDs), to return to the lineup after he missed last week's game against Lake Arthur.

"He had a groin sprain, but he could have played if it was a game like this one," Cook said.

Notre Dame quarterback Parker Seilhan has passed for 719 yards and nine scores and is averaging 15.6 yards per completion. His favorite target is Luke Yuhasz, who has 18 catches for 403 yards and seven scores.

"Parker didn't have a great game throwing the ball versus Lafayette Christian, but not many people do well against that defense," Cook said. "But he did rush for over 100 against LCA.

"He's getting better and he has a lot of potential. On the first play of the game last week, he threw a play-action 70-yard touchdown pass to Luke."