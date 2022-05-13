For Zachary Lochard, Thursday was the day he’s waited for a long time.
Breaux Bridge principal Louis Blanchard introduced Lochard as the head football for the Tigers on Thursday.
“This is an absolute dream job for me and my family,” Lochard said. “It’s an absolute upgrade in everything about our lives, and we’re so incredibly blessed. We’re really excited.”
The 38-year-old Lochard comes to Breaux Bridge after two seasons as Patterson’s head coach. Lochard took over a Lumberjacks’ program that was 3-17 in the two previous season and led Patterson to a 2-6 in the COVID-19 season two years ago.
“That first season wasn’t about wins and losses,” Lochard said. “It was about the morale and the culture, kind of like Billy Napier always promoted at UL.”
Last season, Patterson improved 7-4 record.
“I’m so proud of that team,” Lochard said of Breaux Bridge. “It’s returning like 20 guys — starters and contributors. They have such a bright future with a giant senior class with lots of guys that already have D1 offers.”
Lochard is a native of Longmont, Colorado, and came to Louisiana to work with former UL strength coach Rusty Whitt.
“Rusty Whitt gave me my first opportunity,” he said. “He’s such a positive influence in my life.”
Soon, Lochard was a graduate assistant during Mark Hudsepth’s first three seasons, starting in 2011.
“I’m a disciple of Mark Hudspeth,” Lochard said of rebuilding Patterson’s program. “I did everything just how he did it when he took over in 2011. Not much change from that.”
After leaving UL, Lochard worked as an assistant at Central Lafourche, Chalmette and Brother Martin, as well as at Pearl River Community College.
“He molded a lot of my philosophy as a head coach,” Lochard said of Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis. “He’s a great person and his family is awesome.”
During those travels, Lochard became familiar with Breaux Bridge’s program, which sparked his interest when he learned of the opening after Stephen Lotief resigned earlier this spring after one season.
“I know players that I’ve personally coached both at UL and Pearl River Community College that we’ve signed from Breaux Bridge," he said. "I knew the history and the tradition. Breaux Bridge is the ultimate destination for a football junkie like myself.
“I’m so thankful for God, my family and everybody that’s got me to this point now.”
More than scheme, Lochard said his initial focus will be on culture with the Tigers. A year ago, Breaux Bridge was 4-7— including two COVID forfeits — and lost to No. 1-seeded Karr 43-8 in the first round of the playoffs.
“We definitely we want to run the ball,” he said. “We want to be fast, physical and finish every single play. We’ll be very multiple is all I can tell you scheme-wise, but we’re going to adapt, be open to new ideas and new schemes.
“We definitely won’t try to be a dinosaur, but at the end of the day, winning football. I’ve been around since 2006 coaching football and it’s similar what the winning teams have in common. It’s just different terminology.”
Lochard met his new team Thursday for the first time and came away even more excited about its potential.
“By the time we left that meeting, we had the whole house jumping up and down and screaming and yelling,” Lochard said. “Everybody is on fire already. From what I saw, I am incredibly thrilled. First and foremost, the administration and then the assistant coaches. They are phenomenal.
“Everybody in that school has a smile on their face and ready to get to work. I think we’re going to do successful things in the near future.”
Because of his late arrival, Lochard said the team will begin an eight-week strength and conditioning program, but not have a traditional spring session. Instead, he will use the extra 10 days option before fall practice.