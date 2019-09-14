For the St. Thomas More football team, it was all about working smarter, not harder.
There was no need for the Cougars to be angered by, at least by their standards, an underwhelming performance in a 28-7 road win against Holy Cross in the season opener.
Because it was by no means a poor outing. STM rolled up 405 total yards, picked up 18 first downs and punted only twice against a stingy Tigers defense.
But the Cougars scored just 21 points on offense, due largely because of three turnovers in the red zone. Considering it had never scored fewer than 42 points in any of its 13 games last season, including 46 points in a loss in the Division II state final, STM knew it could be better by mastering the very advanced details that makes the offense so prolific.
Turns out, Barbe picked a bad time to play the Cougars, the top-ranked team in Class 4A. On Friday the 13th, STM’s offense was downright scary in 56-17 victory in its home opener.
“We've got a lot of respect for the Barbe Buccaneers," said STM head coach Jim Hightower. "So our kids were definitely tuned in (during) the week's preparation and made some plays."
Quarterback Caleb Holstein completed 25 of his 39 throws for a whopping 454 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior tallied 303 passing yards in the first half alone and exited the game with more than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
"It was a whole lot better than last week," said Holstein, a Havard commitment. "Last week we just didn't have as much chemistry as we did today. We spent this whole week throwing after practice, just developing timing and stuff, and I think it showed on the field tonight."
Senior wide receiver Jack Bech was just as dominant as Holstein, catching 14 balls for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Bech, like Holstein, did most of his damage in the first half. Twelve of his catches, 136 of his yards and three of his touchdowns came before halftime.
"I know my brother (former STM and current Princeton receiver Tiger Bech) was out here, so I got to show him who the better brother is" Bech said. "So that helps."
The fireworks started on the game’s opening drive, as Holstein and the Cougars marched 73 yards in 10 plays. On fourth-and-goal from the Barbe 8-yard line, Holstein found Bech on a fade route for an 8-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Despite his clear chemistry with Bech, Holstein spread the wealth. On the fourth play of the STM’s next offensive possession, Holstein went deep to STM basketball star Carter Domingue, who plucked the ball away from a Buccaneers defensive back for a 52-yard touchdown.
"We really challenged our playmakers," said STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie. "Last week we had two real big issues: We had more drops than we normally do, and we didn't have many yards after catch. So that was two real big focuses, especially with our skill guys, going into this week. If there was a huge positive coming out of tonight, yards-after-catch was phenomenal."
Less than three minutes in the second quarter, STM grabbed a 21-3 when Bech took a screen pass 50 yards to the house. The Cougars took a 28-10 lead into halftime, scoring with 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter on another Holstein-to-Bech connection on fourth down. On a slant route, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound wideout fully extended to snare a Holstein pass in the end zone.
"He creates mismatches wherever you put him" Savoie said of Bech. "You put him on the inside, he's a mismatch on a backer. You put him on the outside he's a mismatch on a corner. Tonight they had to dedicate a whole other safety just to him, which opened up opportunities on the other side field for touchdowns."
Barbe cut its deficit to 28-17 when quarterback Davis Meche found his favorite target, Chandler Ware, wide open for a 45-yard touchdown pass to open the second half. But a 42-yard touchdown pass from Holstein to Carter Arceneaux on the second play of the ensuing drive quickly made it a three-score game again. The Cougars outscored the Buccaneers 28-0 the rest of the way.
As frightening as the Cougars looked Friday, Hightower believes his squad can be even more precise.
"I'd be willing to bet that we had between 6-10 drops," the state's second-winningest coach said. "I wrote down a lot of drops on my card, and that's uncharacteristic for us. To me they weren't really like they were outside the catching window. Those are balls that I think we would normally come up with."