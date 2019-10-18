KAPLAN — It had been an entire month since the Kaplan Pirates won a football game.
A month of close calls, heartaches and bad breaks.
One month. Four games. But, in head coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief’s mind, it may as well have been eight years.
For the school's homecoming, the Pirates halted the losing streak with a 26-15 win over St. Martinville.
Kaplan felt like a different team than they’ve been the past month. After dropping close games to quality opposition, including a loss to local rival Erath last week, something had to change.
For Lotief, he thinks it came down to something simple.
“I just think we relaxed and played a little better,” he said. “We’ve been pressing and today we won the line of scrimmage and played about as well as we could.”
The win had to feel sweet for Loyief and his team. A program so used to winning had, by its high standards, fallen on some pretty hard times. To top it off, at halftime the Kaplan head coach got the opportunity to accompany his daughter who was on the school’s homecoming court.
“In 29 years coaching, that’s the first time I’ve ever been outside of a locker room at halftime,” he said.
“Maybe I should do it again next week. That’s probably the best third quarter we’ve played all season.”
That third quarter was vintage Kaplan Pirates football. The 15-play, 54-yard drive that ate up 8:08 of game clock put the Pirates up for good after running back Drake LeJeune punched in a four-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
LeJeune starred for his team, finishing with a 140 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
While LeJeune ended with the big numbers, it was a committee approach for the Pirates, with senior dive back Nathan Sistrunk and junior Ethan Weygand contributing throughout the evening, as well.
“In a Wing-T system, you have to have a bunch of guys doing it or all the misdirection is for nothing,” Lotief said.
“This week, we were falling forward instead of sideways.”
Their system proved vital in eating clock against an at-times explosive St. Martinville offense.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner Harrison proved elusive and senior receiver/quarterback Brian Wiltz found himself loose on a couple occasions.
But, when push came to shove, Kaplan was able to limit the Tigers’ opportunities outside of a pair of long touchdown passes and even got a second quarter pick-six from Andre Gaspard.
And the most rewarding part of their win?
“(Our team) just said it, ‘we’re back.’ Lotief said. “It took some guts for us to come back and win after a month like that and dropping four in a row. Those games we lost, a play here and there they could’ve gone a different way, even this one tonight (could’ve gone a different way.)
“It usually comes down to four or five plays that you make and tonight we made them.”