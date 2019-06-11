ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen's primary concern during spring training was simply emerging healthy at the conclusion of drills.
"I was pleased with the way spring went," said DeRouen, who guided the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2018. "We didn't get anybody injured.
"We had good defensive intensity in the spring game against Westgate. St. Martinville and Westgate are in close proximity, and with the kids having played against each other for a long time, it got intense at the end."
DeRouen is looking for multiple running backs to help offset the loss of Travien Benjamin, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards and was named to the All-State first team.
"It's definitely going to be hard to replace Benjamin," DeRouen said. "Bailey Mitchell and Mandrell Butler will rotate getting carries.
"Those two guys and B.J. Wiltz will all help make up for losing that production on offense."
Wiltz, who filled in at quarterback during the spring, exceeded expectations.
"We couldn't throw the ball against Westgate because we had two wide receivers at quarterback," DeRouen said. "B.J. is a dynamic player who had an outstanding spring.
"He'll play some quarterback in the wildcat formation and should have a really good year in the slot. He can do some damage on the outside."
DeRouen is excited about the return of quarterback Kyrin LeBlanc.
"LeBlanc was supposed to be our starter last year, but he ended up having Tommy John surgery the week of the jamboree," DeRouen said. "He is a big-time baseball player and a big, durable kid at 6-2, 200 lbs.
"He has a 90 mph fastball and can obviously throw a football, as well. He'll definitely be a weapon for us. We have some really good receivers which could result in us opening up the offense a little more."
Quinton Butler, Mandrell Butler and Latrevon Wiltz will lead the charge for a defensive unit that held five opponents to single-digit scoring last year.
"Quinton is a defensive lineman who started as a freshman," DeRouen said. "He had a good spring game and is a great talent.
"Mandrell also started as a freshman at defensive back. He's a strong safety. Wiltz is a corner that did a good job going against one of the better receivers in the state (Kayshon Boutte) in the spring game."
The Tigers are penciled in as one of the early favorites to win the Class 3A title after moving down in classification.
"I feel like we'll now be playing teams the same size after feeling short-handed against schools like Livonia, Cecilia and Breaux Bridge," DeRouen said. "Dropping to 3A, we'll be competing against other teams that have guys playing both ways.
"It's a tough district with Kaplan and Crowley, but we won't have to deal with the heavy hitters in the 4A playoffs like Karr, Leesville and Warren Easton."