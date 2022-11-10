Teurlings Catholic got off to a slower start than head coach Terry Hebert would have liked them too.
But once they settled down, the Rebels looked like the perennial power Hebert and everyone around the state have become accustomed to seeing.
With a strong performance by Hayley Hillman, the Rebels rolled to a 3 game sweep of Academy of Our Lady 25-15, 25-13 and 25-14 in the Division II quarterfinals on Thursday.
“We have a lot of new kids on the floor,” Hebert said. “And those kids don’t have a lot of on-court experience here at the state tournament. I’m very proud of them. I thought they did a good job.”
Hillman led the way for the Rebels, recording a match-best 9 kills, 5 blocks and 4 aces to help punch Teurlings’ ticket into the semifinals.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls,” Hebert said. “They know when they put that Teurlings jersey on they are going to get everybody’s best shot.”
Along with Hillman, the Rebels’ top performers were Ally Lafleur (4 kills, 10 digs), Dee Asberry (4 kills, 1 block), Anna Claire Hebert (13 assists), Isabelle Hebert (6 aces, 11 assists) and Kenley Nonato (4 aces, 12 digs).
Hebert credited the Rebels’ ability to consistently serve as the key to their dominance in the match against Academy of Our Lady.
“We served the ball better (Thursday) as a whole in this match, than we have the whole season,” Hebert said. “People who don’t normally get aces were getting aces.”
The Rebels (32-9) will face No. 3-seed Ben Franklin on Court 3 at 11:50 a.m. Friday, with a return trip to the state finals on the line.
“Ben Franklin as usual are heavy in the middle,” Hebert said. “I like that we served well (Thursday) because if we can continue to serve well, they won’t be able to run their middles hopefully.”