Although UL baseball coach Matt Deggs is still recruiting the current crop of senior high school prospects, the first-year coach took the time to diligently pursue Acadiana High junior outfielder Ian Montz, who committed to the Cajuns earlier this week.
"They offered me a scholarship about a month ago," Montz said. "Coach Deggs said he thinks I'm a great athlete and a great player, and that maybe I can be big for their program in the future one day.
"I knew UL was recruiting me big, so I decided to take it. I went on some other visits, but nobody had really offered me a scholarship yet. UL was my first one."
After interacting with the UL coaches, Montz said it was an easy decision.
"I fell in love with the coaches when I visited," he said. "That's what made me commit. I just love the program. I like the fun they have at practice. It's a culture with their team. They stick together."
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Montz pitches and plays center field for Acadiana, which reached the Class 5A quarterfinals last season.
"He knows he's going to have to get some innings for us on the mound," Acadiana coach Clay Courtier said of his plans for Montz. "Of course, he's a natural center fielder. He's a terrific athlete.
"If he sets his mind to it, he can do whatever he wants. That's just the kind of athlete he is. He's going to hit in the middle of our order, and we're counting on him big-time."
As a sophomore, Montz batted .375 with three triples and 10 stolen bases. He is also the starting free safety for the undefeated Acadiana football team.
"Ian is a great kid who works hard," Courtier said. "Sometimes those special athletes tend to not work quite as hard as other kids, but Ian works just as hard as anybody else.
"I think that's what is going to make him successful in the future if he keeps that up, and I know he will. That's one thing that separates him from others with his type of talent. He doesn't take it for granted. He keeps working hard every day."