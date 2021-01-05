GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Games
Lafayette High at Carencro, Abbeville at North Vermilion, St. Martinville at Breaux Bridge, Westminster at Ascension Episcopal, JS Clark at University Academy.
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at Westgate, St. Thomas More at Lafayette High, Notre Dame at Rayne, Cecilia at Franklin, Scotlandville at Opelousas, South Beauregard at Iota, Mamou at Port Barre, David Thibodaux at Berwick.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Teurlings at Comeaux, Southside at Highland Baptist.
4-4A - Kaplan at North Vermilion, Rayne at Washington-Marion.
5-4A - Northside at Abbeville, St. Thomas More and Lafayette, Teurlings at Comeaux.
6-4A - White Castle at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Crowley.
5-3A - Lake Arthur at Church Point, Avoyelles Charter at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Northside at Abbeville, Opelousas at Crowley, Kaplan at North Vermilion.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Jeanerette at West St. Mary.
5-1A - Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic.
8-1A - Southside at Highland Baptist, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - Midland at Fairview.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Games
Plaquemine at Southside, Abbeville at North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge at Southern Lab, Church Point at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Ascension Episcopal, JS Clark at University Academy.
Thursday’s Games
Westgate at Acadiana, Rayne at Southside, Carencro at Jehovah-Jireh, Catholic-PC at Teurlings, South Beauregard at Iota, Vermilion Catholic at E.D. White.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Comeaux at Morgan City, Northside at Lafayette, A.J. Ellender at New Iberia.
4-4A - Eunice at Rosepine, Kaplan at North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge at Rayne.
5-4A - Northside at Lafayette High, Teurlings at Notre Dame.
6-4A - St. Martinville at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Rayne, Abbeville at Cecilia, Opelousas at Crowley.
5-3A - Lake Arthur at Church Point, Mamou at Port Barre, Northwest at Port Barre, Avoyelles Charter at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Abbeville at Cecilia, Opelousas at Crowley, JS Clark at David Thibodaux, Episcopal of Acadiana at Erath, Kaplan at North Vermilion, St. Martinville at Beau Chene.
6-2A - Teurlings at Notre Dame, Mamou at Port Barre, Northwest at Port Barre.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Catholic-NI, Franklin at Delcambre, Loreauville at Houma Christian, Jeanerette at West St. Mary.
5-1A - Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund at Northside Christian, Westminster at Vermilion Catholic.
8-1A - Westminster at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - Episcopal School of Acadiana at Erath, Midland at Fairview, JS Clark at David Thibodaux.
6-C - St. Edmund at Northside Christian.