Sometimes championship seasons seem predestined, and Breaux Bridge baseball coach Kyle Cormier had to resign himself to that idea last season. Because the 2018 Benton Tigers appeared to have the ear of the baseball gods.
After upsetting top-seeded Breaux Bridge on the road in the quarterfinals, playing a total of 27 innings during the best-of-3 series, Benton beat West Ouachita in the semifinals in the most bizarre way imaginable. Down 4-3 with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh but down to its last strike, Benton cleared the bases on a wild pitch that was followed by two errors. Benton won the game 6-5 to advance to the state final, where it hammered a DeRidder team that pitched its ace, Chipper Menard, the previous day.
“After that game,” Cormier said of the Benton’s wild quarterfinal win, “it was just meant to be.”
Indeed, the high school baseball playoffs often come down to things just going your way, discovering a certain magic when elimination stares a team in the face. Such will be the goal for 32 Acadiana area squads that earned spots in the 2019 postseason across the 12 brackets.
That group is highlighted by eight local clubs that attained top-five seeds: Breaux Bridge (No. 3 in Class 4A); Erath and Iota (Nos. 2 and 5 in Class 3A); St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic (Nos. 2 and 3 in Division II); Ascension Episcopal and Notre Dame (Nos. 3 and 5 in Division III); and Northside Christian (No. 2 in Division IV).
But the common refrain you’ll hear from coaches, in all sports, is that seeding doesn’t matter much; the playoffs are all about matchups. That’s particularly the case in baseball, where the difference between the highest and lowest seeds, especially on the Class 4A or 5A level, aren’t always that great.
That’s why a team like Westgate, handed the No. 31 seed in last year’s Class 4A playoffs after finishing the regular season 10 games below .500, became the lowest seed to reach the state tournament in its current format. It’s hard to fathom that sort of thing happening in any other sport.
“It just depends on your road,” said Cormier, whose team drew No. 30 Edna Karr in the first round. “It may look great on paper, and then when you go to play the game … I mean, it’s high school kids. You never know what you’re going to get.”
If the first round of the nonselect baseball playoffs in Classes 5A through 2A were best-of-3 series, like the second round and quarterfinals are, then we may not see as many stunning upsets or Cinderella stories.
Acadiana, as the No. 3 seed, learned that the hard way last year, when they lost to No. 30 H.L. Bourgeois in the first round last year.
“Not to take anything away from the other classes,” said Acadiana first-year Clay Courtier, whose team earned the No. 8 seed and will play No. 25 Alexandria in the first round, “but it seems like everybody in 5A has one guy on the mound that can shut anybody down. That’s the tough thing about it.”
Acadiana’s quick playoff departure last season — and his own team’s quarterfinal exit as the top seed — is a perfect example of why Cormier doesn’t believe his team’s seed will help it much once it gets into the playoffs. In a lot of ways, Cormier is wondering when his program will have one of those meant-to-be years.
Breaux Bridge has been to the semifinals three times in his nearly two decades as head coach, including in 2016 and 2017. After the last two semifinal trips, he wasn’t sure he’d have the combination of players that could make that kind of run again because talent often comes in waves. He’s been proven wrong each time.
“I pray for it, for sure,” Cormier joked of the potential for a breakthrough year.
None of this to say seeding has no impact. Assuming there are no upsets — which, of course, you can’t — being a top-eight seed offers an opportunity to host in the first two rounds, while the top four seeds are in position to play at home in the quarterfinals.
Playing at home for a best-of-3 series is certainly more advantageous. For coaches, more goes into having your team prepared to play on the road with its season on the line.
“If we have to go (on the road) in the (quarterfinals), it would be where we’d have to stay in a hotel,” said Notre Dame coach Chris Stevens, whose defending-champion Pios will play No. 12 Country Day in the first round. “We’ll have to feed (players). You’re not sleeping in your own bed, and you’ll have to entertain them during that off time.”
But for certain programs, like three-time defending Division II champion Teurlings Catholic, pedigree always seems to win out. Though Teurlings coach Mike Thibodeaux doesn’t necessarily concern himself with the thought, it seems opposing teams wilt under the pressure of seeing the Rebels in the other dugout.
“I’ve been on the other side of that in my career where the team that you’re playing is somebody that’s been in the mix every single year, so you have some of that with the kids,” said Thibodeaux, whose club will play No. 14 Thomas Jefferson in the first round. “They’re not dumb. They are attuned with the recent champions and all that, so that can have an effect.
“Being on this side of it, I don’t have enough time to think about that. I don’t allow us to be concerned about the opponent outside of some basic things on the scouting report. … We don’t concern ourselves how other people might perceive us.”