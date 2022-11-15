Division III select No. 2 seed St. Charles might appear more vulnerable than usual with three losses, but Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen said there is more to the story as his No. 15 Blue Gators prepare to face the Comets in a regional playoff game in LaPlace on Friday.
Last year, the Comets went undefeated en route to defeating Lafayette Christian for the state title. The Comets relied heavily on a defense that allowed 61 points in 11 games with five shutouts. The offense, led by quarterback Ayden Authement, had its moments including a 32-point effort in the championship game.
Authement, who is now a senior, broke his wrist in a Week 3 loss at Teurlings Catholic. He was unavailable in losses to De La Salle and St. Martinville, but Authement returned in Week 9 and led the 7-3 Comets to wins over Country Day and Newman.
It was the second straight year that the Comets defeated Newman and quarterback Arch Manning for the District 10-2A title.
"We know what St. Charles is about," Hearen said. "They're balanced on offense. They like to establish their run game and use play action. They're great defensively where they give you a lot of different looks."
The Blue Gators (6-5) will counter with quarterback Cade Dardar, who rarely ran the football before this year. In the offseason, Hearen converted the senior from a pocket passer to a dual-threat quarterback.
"Cade is strong and fast," Hearen said of the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, who has accounted for 37 TDs. "We wanted to take advantage of that by giving him more opportunities in the running game. He's had such an impressive year."
Abbeville stays alive
For much of the first half last week, Abbeville seemed on its way to a one-and-done appearance in the Division II non-select playoffs.
The No. 17 Wildcats trailed 14-0 at No. 16 Brusly before answering with 36 straight points. A long drive got the Wildcats on the scoreboard. On the last play of the first half, the tide changed when Nalen St. Julien's sack forced a fumble, which was recovered and returned for a touchdown by Na'travien Comeaux.
"We had to overcome some things," coach Rod Moy said. "We had six kids playing with the flu. I'm really proud of our resilience."
Abbeville will travel to No. 1 Iowa (9-1) in the second round. The Yellow Jackets own wins against Iota (27-8), Rayne (43-0) and Cecilia (17-7). Iowa's only loss was to Leesville in Week 3.
"They formation you to death," Moy said. "It's not that many different plays, but it's a lot of formations. They run a spread offense, but they spread it out to run for 300 yards a game. Their big, physical H-back would probably be our biggest offensive lineman.
"It's going to be a big challenge. Like (defensive coordinator) Tank (Lotief) says, 'the best defense is a good offense.' If we can play ball control and limit their possessions, that could give us a chance at the end. That's all you can ask for."
SMSH faces stiff task
At the Region 2, Class 3A track meet earlier this year, St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen breathed a sigh of relief while watching Lutcher's D'Wayne Winfield, who had qualified in the unusual combination of the 100-meter dash and the shot put.
DeRouen was relieved because he wouldn't have to face Lutcher and Winfield, the Bulldogs' star quarterback, again in the football playoffs. In the Class 3A quarterfinals last year, the Tigers won a 59-42 shootout against the Bulldogs, who moved up to Class 4A.
Unfortunately for DeRouen and the Tigers, St. Martinville and Lutcher are both in the Division II nonselect bracket after the LHSAA's changes to the playoff system, and the No. 11 Tigers (7-4) will travel to No. 6 Lutcher (10-1) in the regional round Friday.
It will be all hands on deck for the St. Martinville defense as it attempts to slow the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield (1,750 yards rushing, 26 TDs, 1,678 yards passing, 27 TDs).
"He gave us the blues last year, and he could be even better this year," DeRouen said. "He accounted for all of their points in the game last year. He's dynamic. If he gets a crease, he's going. He can throw it well. He can run it around you. He can run over you. He's that type of player. We have to get all 11 hats on the ball."
The Tigers and Bulldogs share a common opponent in St. Charles. St. Martinville beat the Comets 35-25 in Week 7, while St. Charles edged Lutcher 21-20 in Week 2.