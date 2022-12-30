ST. MARTINVILLE New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points.
The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass again type player.
He is capable of filling up the basket, however, and his offensive production propelled the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell, Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville on Thursday.
Delahoussaye scored 18 points, and Kylan Dugas and Christian Walker each added 11 for New Iberia, which will face Breaux Bridge in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
"I felt good to finally get loose," Delahoussaye said. "I felt like I had to make it happen. My team trusts me, and I trust my team."
New Iberia (13-0) was able to overcome Peabody's size and depth. The Warhorses (10-5), who had four 6-foot-5 players in the rotation, unleashed a tenacious full-court press, but the Yellow Jackets turned the tables by drawing fouls.
The Yellow Jackets were 25-of-40 from the free-throw line. Delahoussaye sank 11-of-12 from the line with eight coming in the fourth quarter.
"Austin iced the game down the stretch," Pourciau said. "He was the only one who consistently made free throws. He handled the ball the whole time. He guarded the ball. I couldn't be more proud of him.
"We challenged our seniors. We told Austin and Kylan that Peabody was going to bring the pressure. We told them that if they weren't better today (than in Wednesday's quarterfinal win over Abbeville), we didn't have a chance."
Jordan Matthews' 13 points paced Peabody, which struggled in the second half. The Warhorses shot 2-for-12 from the field in the third quarter and 2-for-14 in the fourth.
"When we play teams that are bigger and more physical than us, and they try to bully us and speed up the pace, we make it a basketball game," Pourciau said.
"Peabody wanted this to be a track meet. The game-plan was simple. We wanted to eliminate live-ball turnovers and control the offensive glass. Our guys trusted the game-plan and executed perfectly. Just a gritty team win."
The Yellow Jackets were playing without 6-foot-5 Wayne Randall-Bashay, who injured his knee last week. Pourciau's primary concern coming into the season was depth, and the bench has become even thinner.
"Where we're at, everybody is gunning for us," Pourciau said. "We're getting everybody's best shot. And when a player like Wayne goes down, you know what everybody is saying. They think we're going to fall off. I guarantee that very few people gave us a shot to win tonight."