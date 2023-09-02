ABBEVILLE - Vermilion Catholic junior quarterback Jonathan Dartez had a moment of deja vu Friday night as his Eagles played host to Catholic High in the season-opener for both teams.
"When Catholic High scored their touchdown to make the score 14-7 in the second quarter, I thought back to the state championship game last year and it was 14-7 in the second quarter of that game," Dartez said. "We ended up losing that game and I was going to make sure that we didn't lose this one."
The three-year starter was good to his vow as he scored two touchdowns in the second half as the Eagles opened the season with a 26-14 win over the Panthers.
"We needed this win," Dartez said. "We have a lot of new players this year and we needed this one to give us some confidence as the season begins."
The VC junior certainly did his part as he threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as the Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Catholic High rallied to tie the game at halftime which allowed for Dartez's heroics in the second half for VC to pull out the win.
Dartez finished the night with 154 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-sealing, 66-yard run in the fourth quarter, and had 124 yards and a touchdown passing.
He had been held to only 15 yards rushing in the first half.
"I just do what the coaches tell me to do," Dartez said. "If they need me to put the team on my shoulders I will. If they just need me to manage the game, I will."
The loss spoiled the debut of first-year Catholic coach Matt Desormeaux, who was named head football coach earlier this year as he returned to his alma mater where he was a standout running back and played with his brother, current UL head football coach Michael Desormeaux.
"It's not a great way to make a debut but you know going into it that VC is a great team," Desormeaux said. "Coach Broc (Prejean) does a great job of preparing them.
"I told my kids that they have a championship mentality. They know how to go out there and play, they know how to finish drives, they know how to win and that's what we're trying to do here."
The Panthers had their chances.
Down 14-0 in the second quarter, Catholic scored twice as junior quarterback Luke Landry ran for a score and threw for a touchdown to tie the game at half.
Landry completed 21 of 35 passing for 224 yards and a score.
"I was proud of our guys for battling for 48 minutes and not giving up," Desormeaux said.
Desormeaux and Prejean both agreed that a key part was conditioning for the humid night. Catholic had several players go down with cramps while VC didn't have those same issues.
"We knew conditioning would play a role," Prejean said. "We have been preaching it since July 31. The kids have been going hard and bought into the practice.
"Tonight, it looked like they cared for themselves during the week. I'm proud of the way the team showed up."