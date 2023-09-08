ABBEVILLE - In the end, Mother Nature did more to stop Abbeville High than Central Catholic did when the two teams met in a non-district game Thursday night.
In a game that was stopped by mutual consent of the coaches at the end of the third quarter due to impending inclement weather, Abbeville improved to 1-1 on the season with a 20-7 win over the visiting Eagles.
But until the game was at first stopped by lightning at the end of the third quarter, one could say it was an 'A-Maze-zine' performance by the Wildcats.
Junior running back Da'Zavian Maze had 135 yards and two touchdowns rushing on only six carries, including scoring runs of 77 and 55 yards. The Wildcats totaled more than 200 yards rushing against Central Catholic.
"We thought that we played well tonight," Abbeville coach Roderick Moy said. "We were able to control the clock.
"We were trying to outrun the weather but I was pleased with how we played . We had a couple of penalties here and there and I thought we could have busted the game open but Central Catholic is a scrappy bunch and we knew they were going to be tough but we were able to run the ball and we were successful tonight."
While the Abbeville offense did what it wanted to do, the defense was just as impressive as the Wildcats held Central Catholic to only 54 yards rushing through three quarters and put pressure on Central Catholiac quarterback Benjamin Case, who finished the game 7-of-14 passing for 140 yards but was sacked three times as well.
Moy was very complementary of what the offense did under the direction of quarterback Da'Zavian Maze.
"He commanded the football game," the Abbeville coach said. "I'm not sure of his numbers but the amount of time that we had the football was a whole lot more than they had it.
"He controlled the game. We controlled the game and it was never out of our hands one bit."
Until the weather came.
towards the end of the second quarter, there were flashes of lightning in the distance that kept getting closer and closer.
The flashes subsided at halftime but started up again n in the third quarter and kept getting closer and closer. Finally at the end of the third quarter, the game was sent into a lightning delay as a strike was detected within 8 miles of the stadium.
About 10 minutes after the delay was announced, both coaches agreed to call the game for player and fan safety.
"The safety of the kids is way more important than the game," Moy said. "We want to get the kids on the busses and get them back to school safely before the weather hits."
Both coaches agreed not to continue the game Saturday and as a result, Abbeville will be the winner of the contest and after a 21-18 loss to St. Mary's in the season-opener last week, it was a win that Moy will take.
"It\s a win and it's what we really needed," Moy said.