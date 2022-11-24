Since falling to No. 1-seeded E.D. White in the Division II state semifinals last season, quite a lot has changed for the St. Thomas More Cougars.
Led by longtime defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell, the Cougars immediately began an intense focus on improving the defense. That effort has paid huge dividends.
A two-quarterback system was settled into depending solely on junior Sam Altmann near midseason. He’s delivered in a big way.
The offense planned to lean more heavily on the running game. That aspect has delivered.
All of those areas have the Cougars seeded No. 1 in the select Division II bracket and ready to do damage heading into a quarterfinal showdown with No. 8 Madison Prep at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium.
“Our defense has done a great job,” STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said. “They’ve really worked hard. After practice, they’ve put in so much extra work to get better. It’s just been a whole change in attitude. They’re so much more aggressive.
“But they’re also better personnel-wise. Instead of sophomores and juniors, it’s juniors and seniors.”
Another huge upgrade for the Cougars this season is in special teams, thanks to kicker Brendan Bourque, kickoff specialist Taylor Deloach and punter Brooks Templet.
“Getting all of those touchbacks really helps,” Savoie said. “We had a game with three field goals earlier this season. Special teams is definitely an area where we’ve made great progress since last season, and that’s a testament to those kids.”
Dominance through balance for the Cougars (10-1) extends to the wide receivers and running game with multiple weapons available. Christian McNees is the top target (43-883, 12 TDs), but he’s got plenty of help from the likes of Connor Stelly (35-609, 7 TDs) and Hayes Moncla (25-287, 5 TDs).
The running game is fueled by Hutch Swilley (115-808, 15 TDs) and Charlie Payton (97-518, 7 TDs).
“Our offensive line has really improved as well,” Savoie said. “We’ve gotten older, bigger and stronger.”
The Cougars are trying to extend their streak of reaching the semifinals in every season since 2014, including three state titles.
Madison Prep has lost in the quarterfinals in three of the past four seasons. A 2020 state title campaign was the exception with current UL quarterback Zeon Chriss running the show.
The Chargers (8-3) survived a 6-0 slugfest with No. 9 St. Louis to reach the quarterfinals.
“Some of them play both ways, but Madison Prep is long and very athletic,” Savoie said. “The quarterback doesn’t run as much as Zeon did, but he doesn’t need to. He throws it well and he’s got a bunch of long receivers.”
Quarterback Tylan Johnson (102-159-7, 1631 yds, 20 TDs) leads the offensive charge with David Jones (28-629, 11 TDs) and Hezekiah Dantzler (18-336, 5 TDs) as his top targets.
Madison Prep’s leading rushers are Tony Lewis (98-583, 5 TDs) and Keilan Sherman (64-464, 4 TDs).
“We’re going to need to limit big plays," Savoie said. "Defensively, we’re going to need to tackle to limit big plays. St. Louis did a great job of that.”
The two teams played a year ago with Madison Prep winning 38-35.
“I don’t know if that game helps us so much with motivation – if you’re not already motivated to play a quarterfinal game then you’re in football for the wrong reasons – but it helps in our evaluation.
“You’re not guessing because we’ve actually seen our kids against their kids in one-on-one matchups on film.”