Ascension Episcopal has started to gel as a team and it showed with their victory over Episcopal School of Acadiana in the final of the Erath Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The Blue Gators' 54-38 victory had an element of revenge after ESA defeated Ascension Episcopal in the final of their tournament earlier this year.
"It was really sweet, because the first game there was a little questionable calls. I’m not blaming anybody though, but it was very sweet and they were all upset and it was really, really nice,” said Luke Guidry, who led the Gators with 15 points.
AES game plan was centered around stopping ESA’s Jacob Vilar, who finished with 19 points and utilizing a variety of scorers themselves.
“We try to take their best player away, make somebody else beat us. Then when we get the ball, I think we’ve got five guys on the court that can all score so you can’t really key on one of our guys because we do have those five senior starters,” AES coach Eric Mouton said.
Austin Mills added 14 points for the Blue Gators, and Nelson Elmore scored 13 points.
“I love our balance," Mouton said. "I love the way we share the basketball, and when we’re making shots, we’re hard to beat."
Many on this Gators team have played together for a long time.
“We have so much chemistry built up, and we’ve been playing with each other since like fifth grade," Guidry said. "So, we’re all just having a lot of fun together."
Improved defense and rebounding allowed the Gators to have success with some of their players returning from football and adjusting to a new sport.
“We struggled a little bit right when we got football (players) back, but once they got their legs under them we’ve been a lot better,” Elmore said.
Mills said AES will have to maintain the level of play they showed Saturday if they want to get to the top of their district.
"Everybody touched the ball," Mills said. "Everybody put up points on the board. But if we just play all-around, good basketball there’s no reason we can’t win our district."