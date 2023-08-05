What we know
Beau Chene is focused on being better defensively, especially when it comes to defending the run. A year ago, the Gators struggled to stop the running game and as a result it led to some long nights on Friday’s.
However, the coaching staff expects those struggles to be a thing of the past, as the Gators’ defense is viewed to be the strength of the team.
“Defense is our strength and that’s because it is the side of the football where we have the most veterans,” Gators coach Marcques Lewis said. “Most of our experience is in the secondary because they are all seniors, but all of the levels of our defense have experienced players starting.”
Lewis expects the Gators’ defense to be an extremely aggressive unit who are going to focus on having as many “hats to the football” as possible on a given play.
“We are going to be bullies on defense,” Lewis said. “We’re going to play with a lot of intensity and we’re going to swarm to the football. We’re going to do it all. I don’t want us just focused on stopping the run. I want us to be good at stopping the run and the pass. I want us flying around and while we aren’t there yet, we are moving in the right direction towards where we want to be.”
What we don’t know
The Gators are going to have a lot of new faces on the offensive side of the football, and who is going to step up and establish themselves as playmakers is still yet to be determined.
Offensively, the Gators are going to basically have new starters with little to no varsity experience at every position except running back.
“We’re going to have a new quarterback, a new offensive line and pretty much all of our skill guys are going to be new,” Lewis said. “Our goal is going to be to keep things on offense as simple as possible.”
At least until their players get more comfortable and gain game-time experience.
“Our inexperience on offense is a concern,” Lewis said. “But the only way to gain experience is by doing it. Reps, reps and more reps. The indicator of things getting better is when we become more cohesive. When we’re playing on one accord. It won’t happen instantly, but we’re going to get there.”
How we see it
No doubt last year was tough for the Gators, but if they are going to improve upon their win total this season, it is going to require improvement on both sides of the football.
The Gators defense will have to carry the load and truly be a strength – especially at the beginning of the season – while their youthful offense gains experience. If the Gators are improved defensively and they can discover playmakers on offense, Beau Chene will have a chance to earn a postseason berth.
Players to Watch
Nate Ortego OL, 5-10, 240, Sr.
Ortego is a three-year starter along the Gators’ offensive line. Not only is he considered to be the strongest player on the team, but coaches have tabbed him to be the hardest working. Ortego is an exceptional run blocker who has good feet and moves well for his size.
Tylon Major FS, 5-11, 165, Sr.
Major is one of the more versatile players on the Gators’ roster. He’s a tremendous athlete, who has a very high football IQ. He is a more than willing tackler and has shown he isn’t afraid to come down and contribute in run support.
Davonte Charlot-Goins RB, 5-9, 185, Sr.
Charlot is an illusive runner, who has a good combination of power and speed. While Charlot has the ability to outrun would be tacklers, his strength is his powerful running style that helps him to break tackles.
Michael Wheaton LB, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Wheaton sets the tone for the defense with his physicality and his “tough as nails” mentality. Wheaton has been tabbed as the heart and soul of the Gators’ defense. Wheaton has good speed and has proven to be a very good tackler in the open field.
Kameron Callis SS, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Callis is one of the fastest players on the Gators' roster. Callis plays with a high motor and he is very physical in run support. He will have the opportunity to display his speed in the return game, as he is expected to be the Gators' primary return man.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Cayson Woods (6-2, 175, Fr.)
WR Keshawn Orville (5-6, 115, Soph.)
TE Anthony Smith (5-11, 200, Sr.)*
OT Bryson Wetzel (6-0, 305, Jr.)
OG Owen Hayes ( 5-7, 255, Jr.)*
C Casey Charles (5-8, 215, Soph.)*
OG Nathaniel Ortego (5-10, 240, Sr.)*
OT Tanner Vidrine (5-10, 235, Soph.)
QB Cohen Arnaud (5-10, 150, Soph.)
RB Chandlor Pickney (5-6, 145, Soph.)
RB Davonte Charlot-Goins (5-9, 185, Sr.)*
Defense
DE Ty Donatto (5-10, 180, Sr.)*
DT Zaveion Mayon (6-1, 240, Soph.)*
DT Deaven Stevenson (5-10, 225, Soph.)
DE Kenyan Brown (6-2, 205, Soph.)
LB Michael Wheaton (6-0, 180, Sr.)*
LB Matthew Wheaton (5-10, 155, Soph.)*
LB Channing Pickney (5-5, 140, Soph.)
CB Tyren Wheeler (5-8, 140, Sr.)*
CB Joseph Richard (6-2, 150, Sr.)
FS Tylon Major (5-11, 165, Sr.)*
SS Kameron Callis (5-10, 170, Sr.)*
Coaches
Head coach: Marcques Lewis
Assistant coaches: Bill Sturgis (O-Line/Off. Coordinator), Garren Jim (LBs/Defensive Coordinator), Daniel Moreno (Wide Receivers/Special Teams Coordinator), Jacob Laberteaux (D Line).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 RAYNE
Sept. 7 Port Barre
Sept. 15 NORTHWEST
Sept. 22 Abbeville
Sept. 29 KAPLAN
Oct. 6 Livonia
Oct. 13 CECILIA
Oct. 20 Breaux Bridge
Oct. 27 Hanson
Nov. 3 OPELOUSAS
Home games in ALL CAPS
2022 Results
Lost Rayne 39-0
Beat Port Barre 24-0
Lost Northwest 47-16
Lost Abbeville 41-2
Lost Kaplan 50-19
Lost Livonia 50-26
Lost Cecilia 48-7
Lost Breaux Bridge 42-6
Lost Hanson 63-22
Lost Opelousas 88-7
Last 5 years
2022: 1-9
2021: 6-5
2020: 1-5
2019: 1-9
2018: 0-10