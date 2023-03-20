Every season presents new challenges for Beau Chene’s softball team, but since 2019 — not counting the 2020 campaign that was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Gators’ year has ended in the same place.
At the state softball tournament.
The Gators lost in the Division II nonselect semifinals last year, finished as the state runner-up in Class 4A in 2021 and lost in the Class 4A semifinals in 2019.
Beau Chene looks to be ready to make a run at a fourth consecutive state tournament appearance this season. They are 14-2 and ranked No. 4 in the LHSAA's Division II nonselect power rankings.
“We’re not looking that far ahead,” Gators coach Thad Dickey said. “I know what my expectations are for this team, and that’s to be back at the state tournament. That’s what the kids want as well.”
Dickey said experience has played an instrumental role in the Lady Gators’ success so far.
“Last year, we didn’t have any seniors on the team, so we returned the same lineup with a few minor changes,” Dickey said. “I know we have been playing really hard, and I think we are shooting in the right direction.”
The Gators are led by five seniors — shortstop Cloe Bonvillain, third baseman Kirsten Lalonde, center fielder Emme Marks, right fielder Camille Champagne and catcher Addy Arnaud. Bonvillain, Lalonde and Marks are all four-year starters, while Champagne is a three-year starter and Arnaud is in a two-year starter.
“We have a lot of experience on the team, and we have a lot of players who have gotten a lot of exposure to the state tournament,” Dickey said. “I really like the makeup of this group.”
Beau Chene has experience in the circle as well with juniors Devyn Latiolais and Lexi Gautreaux. Latiolais' record is 7-1, while Gautreaux is 6-1.
“We play really good defense,” Dickey said. “We don’t give up many runs.”
Known for their ability to manufacture runs, the Gators have shown they can score a lot of runs. In 14 of their 15 wins, the Gators have scored 10 or more runs. In their two losses, they’ve scored a total of three runs.
“We’re not a team that is going to sit there and wait on the home run,” Dickey said. “We’re not a big and strong home run hitting team. We’re going to bunt, run the bases and manufacture runs. We’re going to single and double you. We’re not playing for the big inning. We’re looking for one run at a time.”
One thing Dickey said he doesn’t want his team to become too cautious.
“At times, you see the ugly picture where we don’t make a routine play or we don’t execute with runners on base,” Dickey said. “I just want the girls to go out grind and battle. We know that with the way we play, one mistake could be costly. But mistakes are an opportunity to learn.”
While the ultimate goal is to bring home a state championship, Dickey said it won’t be a factor in determining how successful this season will be.
“There are a lot of great teams in our division,” Dickey said. “The biggest thing that we want is to get back to the state tournament to give ourselves a chance. We just want to give ourselves a chance and see what happens. I know that our season won’t be a flop if we don’t win it all.”