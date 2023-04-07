YOUNGSVILLE Beau Chene is playing its best softball as the regular season comes to an end next week.
The Gators (22-2) picked up their 12th straight win on Thursday, defeating Southside 10-5 in a non-district matchup in Youngsville. The offense has produced double digit scoring in 17 wins, but pitching has been the key factor.
Lexi Gautreaux (10-1) and Devyn Latiolais (12-1) give coach Thad Dickey interchangeable aces in the circle.
"They're deceptive," he said of the two juniors. "The ball gets on you quicker than it looks like. They have good movement. They can spot their pitches pretty well. It's not just one pitch, and that's it. We can do multiple things with them."
The Gators took the lead for good on a three-run homer by first baseman Jailah Rideau in the first inning. It was the eighth home run for the sophomore, who hits in the five hole.
Shortstop Cloe Bonvillain added a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Gators extended the lead to 7-0 in the fifth.
Beau Chene totaled 10 hits with Bonvillain and Brooklynn Poullard collecting three hits apiece.
"We're getting timely hits," Dickey said. "We don't make a lot of defensive mistakes. We play sound defense with good pitching and timely hitting."
The Sharks (18-12) scored four runs in the fifth inning on four hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Beau Chene promptly answered with three runs on two hits and three errors in the top of the fifth.
Beau Chene's senior class has reached the state tournament in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
"We need to continue being consistent," Dickey said. "We need to get a little better at hitting. At certain times in games, we've taken ourselves out of innings by swinging at bad pitches or taking too many good pitches."
Third baseman Maci Bergeron and pitcher Brooklyn Foreman had two hits apiece for Southside (18-12), which advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last year. The 17th-seeded Sharks upset No. 16 Haughton on the road before losing 4-2 to No. 1 Pineville.
Sharks coach Ashley Ray was pleased with the way her team battled on Thursday.
"At this point in the season, a win is nice, but I think that's more important," she said. "These girls are fighting - that's what is going to get us through the playoffs. We're a little up and down, but we're young with only two seniors.
"In 5A softball, it's a field full of young kids. If we can clean up a few things, I think we have just as good a shot as going as far as we went last year. We'd love to go farther."