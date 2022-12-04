Ascension Episcopal has started to gel as a team and it showed with their victory over Episcopal School of Acadiana in the finals of the Erath Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The Blue Gators' 54-38 victory had an element of revenge after ESA defeated Ascension in the finals of their invitational tournament earlier this year in the mind of coach Eric Mouton.
"It was really sweet, because the first game there was a little questionable calls. I’m not blaming anybody though, but it was very sweet and they were all upset and it was really, really nice,” Luke Guidry said.
AES game plan was centered around stopping ESA’s best player, Jacob Vilar who had 19 points in the game, and utilizing a variety of scorers themselves.
“We try to take their best player away, make somebody else beat us, and then when we get the ball, I think we’ve got five guys on the court that can all score so you can’t really key on one of our guys because we do have those five senior starters,” Mouton said.
Guidry led the Gators in scoring with 15 points, Austin Mills scored 14 and Nelson Elmore scored 13 points in the win.
“I love our balance," Mouton said. "I love the way we share the basketball and when we’re making shots we’re hard to beat."
Much of this Gators group has been together since elementary school and that gives them the chemistry they are going to need to accomplish their goal of winning AES’s first district championship.
“We have so much chemistry built up, and we’ve been playing with each other since like fifth grade," Guidry said. "So, we’re all just having a lot of fun together."
Improved defense and rebounding allowed the Gators to have success as some of their players return from football and adapt to a new sport.
“We struggled a little bit right when we got football back, but once they got their legs under them we’ve been a lot better,” Elmore said.
AES is currently ranked first in their district and will have to maintain the level of play they showed Saturday if they want to get to the top of their District, according to Mills.
“If we play the way we did tonight all around. Everybody touched the ball. Everybody put up points on the board, but just play all around good basketball there’s no reason we can’t win our district,” Mills said.