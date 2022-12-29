Ascension Episcopal coach Eric Mouton bemoaned the officiating in his team's 48-38 loss to Hamilton Catholic in the Sunkist Shootout on Thursday at St. Thomas More.
The Blue Gators only shot one free throw in the game after Austin Mills was fouled on a successful layup, and Mouton blamed the free throw imbalance for his team’s exit from the winners bracket.
Hamilton Christian made 6 of 13 at the line.
“When you hand check that much and they don’t call it, it’s really tough for us to get into our offense,” Mouton said.
There were positives as Ascension Episcopal outscored Hamilton Catholic in the lane 16-10. Mouton credited Cole Colligan with helping the smaller Blue Gators manage the size mismatch.
“I challenged (Colligan) and I told him I said, ‘Just because they got two big guys in there, we’re not stopping throwing the ball inside," Mouton said. "We’re getting the ball to you. We’re going to play off of you.' "
Luke Guidry led AES with 13 points, while Colligan added 10. Garrett Humprey's 20 points led Hamilton Christian.
Ascension Episcopal led 27-22 in the third quarter, but two long 3-pointers by Garrett Humphrey gave the Warriors a lead they would not relinquish.
AES stayed close until the fourth quarter when it failed to score from 5:45 until 1:32 when Luke Guidry broke the scoring drought.
“They switched defenses on us," Mouton said. "They played zone in the first half and then went man-to-man in the second and we just went cold, you know. Cole had a couple of opportunities to finish, got fouled, no call. We had a couple of (3-point attempts), good looks and they just didn’t fall."
Ascension Episcopal were missing a few players because of injury and being on vacation and their depth suffered, Mouton said.
“We’re not very deep right now," he said. "Maybe our legs caught up with us a little in the second half and he had a few more players than us."
The Blue Gators face Ellender in the consolation bracket Friday looking to bounce back against another one of the state's top programs as they prepare for district play.
“That’s why we’re here," Mouton said. "We’re here to play good competition and get ready for district and we appreciate the invite from coach (St. Thomas More coach) Danny (Broussard),” Mouton said. “This is the best tournament around, so we just got to turn it around and forget about this one.”