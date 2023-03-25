Ascension Episcopal catcher Luke Falgout made certain that the Blue Gators will go into next week's District 8-2A tournament on a winning note.
Falgout hit a two-out, game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning and threw out a pair of would-be base stealers in his team's 2-1 win over Newman in Youngsville on Saturday.
"He's been swinging it well," Blue Gators coach Lonny Landry said of Falgout, "He had a good game Thursday night (in a win over St. Edmund). He squared up and ended that game with a double. I'm proud of the way his hard work is paying off."
The Blue Gators improved to 14-6 as they push for a third consecutive district title. Newman fell to 6-14.
"It was a good confidence boost," Landry said. "We went 3-1 for the week. We lost in extra innings at St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday, so it was fun to come out and get a walk-off win today."
District 8-2A will be decided this year with a week-long, double-elimination tournament starting on Monday. Landry said the seeding for the tourney was to be decided later on Saturday.
Shortstop Austin Mills, a senior Jones County Community College signee, doubled to lead off the game. Mills advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Jackson Devey.
Mills also stood out in the field, making several defensive plays that kept the Greenies off the scoreboard until the seventh inning.
In the top of the sixth inning, Mills fielded a sharply hit grounder in the hole and threw to third base to force out a Greenie base runner.
"That's just knowing the game," Landry said. "Baseball savvy. Austin knew that was his only play. He does a good job on instinct."
Mills has also been a consistent offensive threat with almost 30 stolen bases while batting in the leadoff spot.
Ascension Episcopal starting pitcher E.J. Abshire threw six shutout innings before the Greenies tied the score with a leadoff homer in the seventh inning. Devey came on in relief and collected the win.
"Defensively and pitching, we did a really good job," Landry said. "Abshire got out of some jams. He's been really good for us the whole year."
Joseph Rice, who stroked a leadoff single in the seventh inning and scored the winning run, and Peyton Woodring are the Blue Gators' other top pitchers.
"We have good depth on the mound, which gives us a good chance to be towards the top at the end (of the district tournament)," Landry said.
"This season has been a lot of teaching and a lot of coaching with new faces and new places. These guys play well together. It's fun to watch them play together as a team."