Since wrapping up its third consecutive district title on April 1, Ascension Episcopal has been focusing on the basics.
For coach Lonny Landry, pitching and defense come first. The Blue Gators took care of business in both areas in a 6-3 win over Breaux Bridge on Tuesday in Youngsville.
Starting pitcher Joseph Rice got the win by working 5 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits and three runs (one earned) with a strikeout and a walk.
"Rice is a strike-thrower, and we played defense behind him," Landry said. "Everything revolves around that bump in the middle of the field. Our pitchers have done a good job of throwing strikes. In any league, if you throw strikes, it gives you a chance."
Breaux Bridge (18-8) trailed 6-0 before pushing across a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Jackson Devey, who relieved Rice in the sixth inning with two runners on base, recorded a strikeout and a flyout to end the threat.
After Devey walked the leadoff hitter in the seventh, he nailed down the save with a strikeout and a double play.
"What a great job, ending the game with a double play," Landry said. "It started with a freshman (Preston Peebles) at second base. He's played some good defense this year. Alex Caillier made a nice play in right field in the sixth inning on the warning track. We've played pretty good defense throughout the season."
Devey, a sophomore, has established himself as a stopper coming out of the bullpen.
"He has really good off-speed stuff," Landry said. "Anytime you have a young arm come in and do (what he did tonight), it's good for the future."
Ascension Episcopal (23-6) scored six runs on two hits, five walks and a hit batsman in the second inning. The Blue Gators were led offensively by third baseman Peyton Woodring (double, 2 RBIs) and catcher Luke Falgout with two hits.
Camden Theriot threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for Breaux Bridge. The left-hander scattered four hits with one walk. Kole Hebert led the offensive charge with two hits and an RBI.
Landry said the Blue Gators have dedicated the season to late volleyball coach Celie LeBlanc-Ulm, who died of cancer on March 6.
"We've had a motto all year," he said. "'Fight like Celie.' We say it every game. We want our guys to fight like she did, and they've fought. They've fought and competed until the last out - win or lose."