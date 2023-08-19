WHAT WE KNOW
Eunice is coming off of a strong finish to a 6-4 regular season where it won the District 3-4A championship.
The Bobcats are bringing back four returning starters on its offensive line and shifting an experienced player, last season’s starting tight end and senior Caleb Arceneaux, over to guard. It will result in one of the bigger offensive lines the Bobcats have had in recent memory.
It should help out a strong running game that returns three big contributors – senior Isaiah Thomas and juniors Bryan Allen and Thaddeus Godfrey – as the Bobcats move to a more run-heavy approach than they’ve had the past couple seasons.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Head coach Andre Vige likes the combined skill set of his two quarterbacks, senior Christian Andrepont and sophomore Montana Brown. He expects both to play and bring different things to the table.
In the passing game Eunice is replacing a gigantic deep threat in graduate Tylon Cooper, now at Southeastern. Sophomore Trent Gallow is expected to step into that starting wide receiver role.
While Vige doesn’t expect the game level of production from his passing game, the Bobcats will still take their occasional deep shots.
HOW WE SEE IT
Eunice’s non-district schedule is tough as usual, but may play with more uncertainty in the early going as four of its five non-district opponents are replacing head coaches. Vige is optimistic that if his team starts 2-0 with non-district wins against Church Point and Jennings that special things could be on the horizon.
FIVE TO WATCH
Bryan Allen, FB, 5-9, 180, Jr.
A starter since his freshman year, Vige expects Allen to be his workhorse back this season. Though undersized, Allen is a tough runner who is unafraid of contact.
Isaiah Thomas, RB/LB, 5-9, 205, Sr.
Another three-year starter, there are few players that Vige trusts more than Thomas. A smart player, Thomas doesn’t wow with athleticism but will be the heart of Eunice’s defensive unit.
John McQuirter, DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.
McQuirter is a player that Vige describes as having an “endless” motor. McQuirter is likely one of Acadiana’s fastest defensive lineman who also runs on Eunice’s track and field team.
Lathan Kennedy, LB, 5-9, 210, Sr.
Another multi-year starter, Kennedy will provide stability on one side of Eunice’s 3-4 defensive alignment while they bring new starters up to speed. Kennedy is one of the team’s defensive leaders and a solid student, sporting a 3.5 GPA.
Christian Andrepont, QB/DB, Sr.
Andrepont is a player that has bided his time and waited his turn in Eunice’s system. While he will split quarterback snaps with sophomore Montana Brown, Vige expects Andrepont to help on both sides.
Projected starters
Offense
WR Isaiah Thomas (5-9, 205, Sr.)*
WR Jared Thomas (5-10, 175, Sr.)
TE Cameron Carrier (6-3, 220, Soph.)
OT Josh Simien (5-10, 240, Sr.)*
OG Caleb Arceneaux (6-0, 225, Sr.)*
C Landon Rougeau (6-1, 280, Sr.)*
OG Chris Malbrough (6-0, 215, Jr.)*
OT Joseph Johnson (6-3, 250, Sr.)*
QB Montana Brown (6-0, 175, Soph.)
RB Thaddeus Godfrey (5-8, 165, Jr.)*
FB Bryan Allen (5-9, 180, Jr.)*
Defense
DE Jonathon McQuirter (5-10, 215, Sr.)*
NG Jacob Davis (6-0, 270, Sr.)
DE Caleb Arceneaux (6-0, 210, Sr.)
LB Paul Edwards (5-10, 180, Sr.)
LB Isaiah Thomas (5-9, 205, Sr.)*
LB Lathan Kennedy (5-9, 210, Sr.)*
LB Zyon Fontenot (5-8, 165, Jr.)
CB Jared Thomas (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
CB Alex Ned (6-2, 175, Sr.)
FS Xavier Hebert (5-10, 165, Jr.)
SS Trent Gallow (5-10, 180, Soph.)
* - Returning starters
Coaches
Head coach: Andre Vige (19-13)
Assistant coaches: Dale Guillory (DC-Linebackers), Trenon Trosclair (DB’s), Josh Guidry (D-Line), Ryan Deshotel (O-Line), Stuart Turner (RB’s), Trace Trosclair (WR’s), Paul Trosclair (Consultant/Analyst).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Church Point
Sept. 8 JENNINGS
Sept. 15 Avoyelles
Sept. 22 NORTHWEST
Sept. 29 CATHOLIC-NI
Oct. 6 Rayne
Oct. 13 Washington-Marion
Oct. 20 DERIDDER
Oct. 27 Leesville
Nov. 3 LAGRANGE
2022 Results
Lost Church Point 26-12
Beat Jennings 39-14
Lost Avoyelles 50-28
Beat Northwest 44-20
Lost Catholic-NI 44-18
Beat Rayne 30-21
Beat Washington-Marion 26-20
Lost DeRidder 49-38
Beat Leesville 38-33
Beat LaGrange 46-22
Playoffs
Lost Erath 34-30
Last 5 years
2022: 6-5
2021: 7-5
2020: 6-3
2019: 9-3
2018: 12-2 (state champions)