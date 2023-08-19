Eunice running back

Eunice High offensive weapons include: Thaddeus Godfrey (23), Trent Gallow (8), Isaiah Thomas (17) and Bryan Allen (9).

WHAT WE KNOW

Eunice is coming off of a strong finish to a 6-4 regular season where it won the District 3-4A championship.

The Bobcats are bringing back four returning starters on its offensive line and shifting an experienced player, last season’s starting tight end and senior Caleb Arceneaux, over to guard. It will result in one of the bigger offensive lines the Bobcats have had in recent memory.

It should help out a strong running game that returns three big contributors – senior Isaiah Thomas and juniors Bryan Allen and Thaddeus Godfrey – as the Bobcats move to a more run-heavy approach than they’ve had the past couple seasons.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Head coach Andre Vige likes the combined skill set of his two quarterbacks, senior Christian Andrepont and sophomore Montana Brown. He expects both to play and bring different things to the table.

In the passing game Eunice is replacing a gigantic deep threat in graduate Tylon Cooper, now at Southeastern. Sophomore Trent Gallow is expected to step into that starting wide receiver role.

While Vige doesn’t expect the game level of production from his passing game, the Bobcats will still take their occasional deep shots.

HOW WE SEE IT

Eunice’s non-district schedule is tough as usual, but may play with more uncertainty in the early going as four of its five non-district opponents are replacing head coaches. Vige is optimistic that if his team starts 2-0 with non-district wins against Church Point and Jennings that special things could be on the horizon.

FIVE TO WATCH

Bryan Allen mug

Bryan Allen

Bryan Allen, FB, 5-9, 180, Jr.

A starter since his freshman year, Vige expects Allen to be his workhorse back this season. Though undersized, Allen is a tough runner who is unafraid of contact.

Isaiah Thomas mug

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas, RB/LB, 5-9, 205, Sr.

Another three-year starter, there are few players that Vige trusts more than Thomas. A smart player, Thomas doesn’t wow with athleticism but will be the heart of Eunice’s defensive unit.

John McQuirter mug

John McQuirter

John McQuirter, DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.

McQuirter is a player that Vige describes as having an “endless” motor. McQuirter is likely one of Acadiana’s fastest defensive lineman who also runs on Eunice’s track and field team.

Lathan Kennedy mug

Lathan Kennedy

Lathan Kennedy, LB, 5-9, 210, Sr.

Another multi-year starter, Kennedy will provide stability on one side of Eunice’s 3-4 defensive alignment while they bring new starters up to speed. Kennedy is one of the team’s defensive leaders and a solid student, sporting a 3.5 GPA.

Christian Andrepont mug

Christian Andrepont

Christian Andrepont, QB/DB, Sr.

Andrepont is a player that has bided his time and waited his turn in Eunice’s system. While he will split quarterback snaps with sophomore Montana Brown, Vige expects Andrepont to help on both sides.

Eunice offensive line

Eunice High offensive line includes: Cameron Carrier (86), Joseph Johnson (60), Christopher Malbrough (50), Landon Rougeau (61), Caleb Arceneaux (57) and Josh Simien (77). 

Projected starters

Offense

WR Isaiah Thomas (5-9, 205, Sr.)*

WR Jared Thomas (5-10, 175, Sr.)

TE Cameron Carrier (6-3, 220, Soph.)

OT Josh Simien (5-10, 240, Sr.)*

OG Caleb Arceneaux (6-0, 225, Sr.)*

C Landon Rougeau (6-1, 280, Sr.)*

OG Chris Malbrough (6-0, 215, Jr.)*

OT Joseph Johnson (6-3, 250, Sr.)*

QB Montana Brown (6-0, 175, Soph.)

RB Thaddeus Godfrey (5-8, 165, Jr.)*

FB Bryan Allen (5-9, 180, Jr.)*

Defense

DE Jonathon McQuirter (5-10, 215, Sr.)*

NG Jacob Davis (6-0, 270, Sr.)

DE Caleb Arceneaux (6-0, 210, Sr.)

LB Paul Edwards (5-10, 180, Sr.)

LB Isaiah Thomas (5-9, 205, Sr.)*

LB Lathan Kennedy (5-9, 210, Sr.)*

LB Zyon Fontenot (5-8, 165, Jr.)

CB Jared Thomas (5-10, 175, Sr.)*

CB Alex Ned (6-2, 175, Sr.)

FS Xavier Hebert (5-10, 165, Jr.)

SS Trent Gallow (5-10, 180, Soph.)

* - Returning starters

Coaches

Andre Vige mug

Andre Vige

Head coach: Andre Vige (19-13)

Assistant coaches: Dale Guillory (DC-Linebackers), Trenon Trosclair (DB’s), Josh Guidry (D-Line), Ryan Deshotel (O-Line), Stuart Turner (RB’s), Trace Trosclair (WR’s), Paul Trosclair (Consultant/Analyst).

2023 Schedule

Sept. 1 Church Point

Sept. 8 JENNINGS

Sept. 15 Avoyelles

Sept. 22 NORTHWEST

Sept. 29 CATHOLIC-NI

Oct. 6 Rayne

Oct. 13 Washington-Marion

Oct. 20 DERIDDER

Oct. 27 Leesville

Nov. 3 LAGRANGE

2022 Results

Lost Church Point 26-12

Beat Jennings 39-14

Lost Avoyelles 50-28

Beat Northwest 44-20

Lost Catholic-NI 44-18

Beat Rayne 30-21

Beat Washington-Marion 26-20

Lost DeRidder 49-38

Beat Leesville 38-33

Beat LaGrange 46-22

Playoffs

Lost Erath 34-30

Last 5 years

2022: 6-5

2021: 7-5

2020: 6-3

2019: 9-3

2018: 12-2 (state champions)