It wasn’t even the purpose of their initial interaction.
Author Gaylon White was at the Rice Palace in Crowley doing a book signing for one of his five baseball books, “The Best Little Baseball Town in the World,” which told the story of the Crowley Millers in the old Evangeline League in the 1950s.
Notre Dame football coach Lewis Cook and an old friend Ron Prejean had connected White with former Yankees pitching star Ron Guidry for the book. It was June 2021.
During the signing, Cook began telling stories of players he had coached during his career. Enjoying them so much, White did something he never does in asking Cook if he was interested in doing a book on his life.
Actually, Cook had but the project got shut down by the original author and he hadn’t thought much about it since.
“From the very beginning, I felt like there was something special about coach Cook and this book,” White said during a ceremony at the City Club on Thursday celebrating the release of the book ‘Coach of a Lifetime’. “I felt like God brought us together for a reason.”
Cook’s mission for the book was to inspire coaches and teachers.
“It’s getting tougher – coaches and teacher – there’s a shortage,” Cook said. “Not many people want to get into that anymore. I was hoping that maybe it could help somebody.”
Another big part of the book was to tell the special relationship between Cook and former player Orlando Thomas, who helped the Crowley Gent to the 1989 Class 3A state championship before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round following a record-breaking career with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Thomas died Nov. 9, 2014 after a seven-year battle with ALS.
His wife Demetra was given a special gift by White and Cook at Thursday’s ceremony. It was a special painting by Sydnei Smith Jordan, known for doing paintings of Negro League stars who White met while writing a book on a former Negro League star.
The painting was all about ‘42’ – a number that dominating the life of Thomas. It included Thomas himself, who wore 42 for both UL and the Vikings. It also featured Jackie Robinson, known for his perseverance like the life Thomas lived, as well as his childhood hero Ronnie Lott, who wore No. 42 for the San Francisco 49ers.
Moreover, Thomas died at age 42 and so did his father.
In accepting the gift, Demetra Thomas honored Cook’s influence her husband and so many others.
“Thank you for raising so many people,” Demetra said. “I can’t imagine the lives that you have influenced and poured into. Thank you for being a father to those. From generation to generation, your legacy is solid, I tell you that.”
White thanks Demetra for pulling the curtain back on the journey of the Thomas family’s battle with ALS.
“After I met Demetra Thomas, I knew he (God) had brought us together for a reason,” White said. “I hope that I’ve fulfilled the promise that this book has. My hope is that it’s a blessing. Orlando Thomas is a blessing. Coach Cook is a blessing.”
The title of the book, “Coach of a Lifetime” was inspired by a trophy Thomas once gave Cook “because coach Cook wouldn’t accept anything else’ that had those very words on the trophy.
“He’s a modest man,” White said of Cook. “He is as good a man as you’ll find.”
In the book, former Crowley High playmaker David Martin called Cook, “The closest thing to God with a whistle.”
Cook responded, “I don’t know about that. There’s a lot of things I do I know Jesus would never have done.”
Julius Scott, who has interviewed coaches around the country, compared Cook’s listening skills to that of Mother Theresa.
“It’s about coach Cook as a human being,” White said of the book. “He’s a great listener. Juluis Scott said, ‘He’s everything that’s right for what a human being should be, not just as a coach.’”
The book was also filled with stories. Whether it was Cook’s wife, Faye, or his longtime secretary, Karen Berken, they both encouraged Cook to write down all the many stories he’d tell them over the years in a book.
Finally, it happened.
When waiting for White to determine if he could pull off the project, Cook admitted he wondered, “Who is going to read a book about a high school coach in Crowley?”
Apparently, quite a few. The book was just released and White revealed ‘Sports Byline’ – a nightly sports talk show heard on 200 U.S. radio stations as well as Canada and New Zealand – highlighted the book as the Book of the Month for September.
Also, Cook’s interview this week with host Ron Barr will be part of the Sports Byline permanent collection in the Library of Congress.
“I’m happy for him, because all I did was tell stories,” Cook said of White. “He did all the work.
“He’s become part of the family at Notre Dame. It was amazing to watch him work and how hard he worked.”
There’s plenty of football in the book as well, like detailing Crowley High’s incredible rise from a 22-game losing streak to a state title in four years under Cook with Thomas leading the way.
“Orlando was a special kid in a lot of different ways,” Cook said. “He pretty much willed that team to the championship. I can remember that whole summer looking up at the schedule on the board and kept trying to figure out what five games we could win to break even. I’d hate to have a losing season.
“He was a special individual that rallied the troops and we were able to go all the way and win the championship.”
The book also featured the well-publicized rivalry with former Crowley and Catholic High coach Brent Indest, who is now the head coach at Lakeshore.
Indest first met White for an interview on the book about the Evangeline League as Indest did a radio show in New Iberia in between head coach stints.
“I told him he wouldn’t find a single person to say anything bad about him (Cook),” Indest said. “To show you how great of a coach he is, I had like a .330 winning percentage against him and there were people who said I had his number because we beat him a few times.”
The book also had plenty of humor as well.
Take the description former UL coaching colleague and longtime friend Gerald Broussard gave White on Cook.
“He has a dark complexion, he’s undersized, he’s overweight, he’s got droopy eyes,” Broussard said. “He looks more like an unmade bed and he don’t care. He’s not there to impress you with his looks.”