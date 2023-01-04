Courtesy Rebel Roundball Classic
(Boys games at Teurlings Catholic)
Wednesday's Games
Opelousas vs. Northwood-Lena, 3 p.m.
David Thibodaux at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Rayne, 6 p.m.
Teurlings vs. Kaplan, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carencro vs. Opelousas-Northwood-Lena winner, 2:35 p.m.
Teurlings-Kaplan vs. Alexandria-David Thibodaux loser, 4 p.m.
New Iberia vs. Alexandria-David Thibodaux winner, 5:30 p.m.
St. Martinville vs. STM-Rayne winner, 7 p.m.
Acadiana vs. Teurlings-Kaplan winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
STM-Rayne vs. Opel-Northwood-Lena losers, 2:35 p.m.
Fifth place game semifinals, 4 p.m.
Fifth place game semifinals, 5:30 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals, 7 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Losers bracket semifinals, noon
Consolation game, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth place game, 3 p.m.
Third place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Boys Scores
Comeaux 44, Cecilia 41
Peabody 68, Northside 45
Teurlings 75, Westminster 47
Lake Charles Prep 88, Church Point 32
Crowley 52, Port Barre 49
Vermilion Catholic 72, Erath 64
Iota 59, Grand Lake 36
Ascension Episcopal 54, West St. Mary 33
Catholic-NI 45, Delcambre 40
Franklin 74, Loreauville 43
LaGrange 72, Lafayette Renaissance 45
Jeanerette 66, Centerville 43
Hanson 51, Highland Baptist 32
Opelousas Catholic 75, St. Edmund 54
JS Clark 31, Sam Houston 26
Midland 75, North Vermilion 69
Episcopal of Acadiana 58, Acadiana Renaissance 34
Teurlings 75, Westminster 47
TEURLINGS (75) Kevin Narcisse 1, Travis Gallien 19, Vance Meche 9, Bradford Cain 24, Hayden Vice 9, DeVerr Warren 5, Logan Myers 6. Totals: 17 (8) 15-25.
WESTMINSTER (47) Cashmere 3, Thomas 8, George 3, Randall 10, Pitre 3, Cunningham 3, B. Guillory 15, Brown 2. Totals: 12 (6) 6-13.
Teurlings 20 20 17 18 - 75
Westminster 11 19 12 5 - 47
3-pointers - TEUR: Gallien 2, Meche 2, Cain 4; WCA: Cashmere 1, Thomas 2, Pitre 1, Cunningham 1, B. Guillory 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 11, WCA 19.
Comeaux 44, Cecilia 41
CECILIA (41) Tavon Sam 6, Germonie Davis 4, Christian Menard 2, Jermaine Davis 10, Brent Gordan 5, Ellis Stewert 4, Gavin Soloman 2, Kendrick Alexander 8. Totals: 15 (1) 8-16.
COMEAUX (44) J. Domingeaux 14, J. Sonnier 6, S. Hills 3, E. George 6, B. Broussard 5, T. Carmouche 2, T. Jacquet 8. Totals:10 (2) 18-24.
Cecilia 5 16 7 13 - 41
Comeaux 10 6 17 11 - 44
3-pointers - CEC: J. Davis 1; COM: Broussard 1, Jacquet 1 . Total Fouls: CEC 21, COM 18.
Boys Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Cecilia at Abbeville, Westgate at Assumption, Iota at Notre Dame, Westminster at False River, Midland at Fairview, Beau Chene at Catholic-BR.
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Morgan City, Northside at Lafayette, Eunice at Mamou, Marksville at Opelousas, Lake Arthur at Church Point, Northwest at Tara, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, Pine Prairie at Crowley, Episcopal of Acadiana at Erath, Notre Dame at Northside Christian, Acadiana Renaissance at Franklin, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, St. Edmund at Central Private, Westminster at South Cameron, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Jeanerette at Central Catholic, Slaughter Community at Westminster-Laf.
Girls Scores
New Iberia 50, Lutcher 29
Southside 36, Opelousas 33
JS Clark 54, Beau Chene 32
Northside 66, Eunice 5
Teurlings 64, Collegiate Baton Rouge 17
Church Point 55, Kaplan 40
Port Barre 58, Crowley 26
Erath 45, Vermilion Catholic 29
Iota 55, Grand Lake 34
LaGrange 61, Northwest 48
West St. Mary 48, Ascension Episcopal 15
Delcambre 34, Catholic-NI 21
Franklin 63, Loreauville 11
Highland Baptist 48, Hanson 35
St. Edmund 42, Opelousas Catholic 16
Midland 58, North Vermilion 35
Northside Christian 52, Gueydan 27
Port Barre 58, Crowley 25
CROWLEY (25) Spiritual Guidry 2, Alaysia Arvie 12, Macy Butler 4, Aliyah Hunter 8. Totals: 4 (4) 6-14.
PORT BARRE (58) Braisha Pickney 16, Lenzie Bulter 2, Anna Kalser 4, Alyssa Davis 29, Destinee Lebastne 5, Emily Payton 2. Totals: 19 (3) 9-19.
Crowley 5 3 6 12 - 25
Port Barre 17 20 15 12 - 58
3-pointers - CROW: Arvie 3, Hunter 1; PB: Pickney 2, Davis 1. Total Fouls: CROW 13, PB 14.
Thursday’s Games
Church Point at Comeaux, New Iberia at Northside, Breaux Bridge at Abbeville, Ascension Episcopal at David Thibodaux, Lafayette Christian at Southern Lab, Opelousas Catholic at Gueydan, Midland at Fairview, Northside Christian at Ascension Christian.
Friday’s Games
Teurlings at Acadiana, David Thibodaux at Comeaux, Dutchtown at Southside, Eunice at Mamou, Iota at Rayne, Tioga at North Vermilion, Westgate at Crowley, iota at Rayne, North Central at Port Barre, Lake Arthur at Church Point, Hamilton at Kaplan, St. Martinville at JS Clark, Acadiana Renaissance at Franklin, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, North Central at Port Barre, Westminster at South Cameron, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Jeanerette at Central Catholic, Slaughter Community at Westminster-Laf.