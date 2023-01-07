ACA.dthibhoops.010723.004.jpg

The Bulldogs' Shea Plowden (5) drives past the Trojans' Ashton Bobb (11) as David Thibodaux faces Alexandria in the Teurlings tournament on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Lafayette.

(Boys games at Teurlings Catholic)

Wednesday's Games

Northwood-Lena 64, Opelousas 42

David Thibodaux 50, Alexandria 46

St. Thomas More 80, Rayne 61

Teurlings 76, Kaplan 51

Thursday's Games

Northwood-Lena 70, Carencro 68 (OT)

Alexandria 77, Kaplan 31

New Iberia 56, David Thibodaux 49

St. Thomas More 58, St. Martinville 57 (OT)

Teurlings 67, Acadiana 43

Friday's Games

Opelousas 42, Rayne 41

St. Martinville 55, Carencro 52

David Thibodaux 47, Acadiana 24

St. Thomas More 60, Northwood-Lena 46

Teurlings 56, New Iberia 47

CARENCRO (52) Dylan Paddio 7, Daunte Lewis 11, Kenyon Bios 2, Ziyion Celestine 3, Jeremy Lawrence 11, D’Mari Francis 14, Israel Jolovette 4. Totals: 14 (6) 6-11.

ST. MARTINVILLE (55) Makharee Narcisse 4, Jayvyn Duncan 6, Raytyrion Narcisse 5, Jaylon Jones 2, JaMyri Bernard 1, Delian Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 16, Kervin Fontenette 2, Jevion Sam 17. Totals: 20 (3) 6-12.

Carencro 12 10 15 15 - 52

St. Martinville 7 15 19 14 - 55

3-pointers - CAR: Lewis 2, Celestine 1, Lawrence 3; SMSH: M. Narcisse 1, R. Narcisse 1, Sam 1. Total Fouls: CAR 13, SMSH 14.

Opelousas 42, Rayne 41

OPELOUSAS (42) Thomas Lewis 2, Mehkei Walker 17, Mehki Jones 6, Korey Fontenot 7, Brayhlon Artholce 6, Noah Mayon 2, Dontan Washington 2. Totals: 16 (2) 2-8.

RAYNE (41) Forrest Griffin 10, Dashaunte Cormier 11, Brian Brown 7, Jaquantreal Wilridge 4, Paul Guillory 4, Andrew Cope 2, Jamari White 3. Totals: 13 (3) 6-12.

Opelousas 12 8 14 8 - 42

Rayne 12 10 5 14 - 41

3-pointers - OPEL: Walker 1, Fontenot 1; RAY: Griffin 2, Brown 1. Total Fouls: OPEL 13, RAY 7.

David Thibodaux 47, Acadiana 24

ACADIANA (24) Leyton Mello 5, Trent Thibeaux 4, Jacob Aillet 8, Larry Ross 2, Aundre Breaux 4, Braylon Noel 1. Totals: 5 (3) 5-9.

DAVID THIBODAUX (47) Braylon Edmond 9, Robert Andrets 2, Johnny White 2, Sean Hicks 14, Shea Plowden 4, Kendrell Jones-Settle 4, Terence Fontenette 4, Lawrence Petry 4, Joden Peite 2. Totals: 16 (3) 6-13.

Acadiana 3 7 5 12 - 24

David Thibodaux 9 14 14 10 - 47

3-pointers - ACAD: Mello 1, Aillet 2; DT: Edmond 2, Plowden 1. Total Fouls: ACAD 11, DT 14.

St. Thomas More 60, Northwood-Lena 46

NORTHWOOD LENA (46) J. McCoy 3, J. Lee 11, J. Barron 10, O. Layssard 12, K. Morris 10. Totals: 9 (8) 4-9.

ST. THOMAS MORE (60) Hays Regard 5, Peyton Pratt 1, Nicholas Beckwith 2, Monwell Willis 3, Anthony Angelle 2, Mason Guillory 10, Michael Mouton 15, Elijah Guidry 3, Chad Jones 19. Totals: 21 (3) 9-14.

Northwood Lena 13 14 13 6 - 46

STM 17 12 12 19 - 60

3-pointers - NWL: McCoy 1, Lee 3, Barron 2, Layssard 2; STM: Regard 1, Mouton 1, Guidry 1. Total Fouls: NWL 14, STM 11.

 

Teurlings 56, New Iberia 47 

NEW IBERIA (47) Christian Walker 18, Jayden Westley 3, Austin Delahoussaye 2, Kylan Dugas 15, Otis Anderson 4, Devon Frank 3, Jorri Daniels 2. Totals: 16 (3) 6-15.

TEURLINGS (56) Jordan Senegal 7, Travis Gallien 15, Bradford Cain 20, Preston Welch 2, DeVonn Warren 6, Logan Myers 6. Totals: 15 (4) 14-20.

 New Iberia 11 11 10 15 - 47 

Teurlings 7 9 17 23 - 56

3-pointers - TEUR: Senegal 1, Myers 2, Cain 1; NISH: Walker 2, Frank 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 15, NISH 16. Notes: NISH first loss of the season. 

Saturday's Games

Alexandria vs. Opelousas, noon

Acadiana vs. Carencro, 1:30 p.m.

David Thibodaux vs. St. Martinville, 3 p.m.

New Iberia vs. Northwood-Lena, 4:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Teurlings, 6 p.m.

Boys Scores

Fairview 92, Midland 60

Catholic-BR 67, Beau Chene 32

Breaux Bridge 51, Hamilton Christian 56

Abbeville 42, Cecilia 35

Walker 58, Lafayette Christian 45

Westgate 75, Assumption 55

Livonia 54, Opelousas Catholic 40

Westminster 81, False River 40

Hathway 60, Northside Christian 55

Ascension Episcopal 49, Erath 41

Comeaux 51, Morgan City 40

Northside 71, Lafayette High 38

Beau Chene 47, Hamilton Christian 45

Catholic-BR 59, Breaux Bridge 53

Mamou 74, Eunice 67

Dunham 47, Lafayette Christian 34

Westgate 49, Livonia 47

Lake Arthur 59, Church Point 40

Crowley 72, Pine Prairie 39

Franklin 77, Acadiana Renaissance 28

Ascension Episcopal 63, Loreauville 38

West St. Mary 44, Catholic-NI 42

Vermilion Catholic 67, Highland Baptist 49

Central Catholic 69, Jeanerette 45

Central Private 52, St. Edmund 27

Westminster 72, South Cameron 24

Girls Scores

Acadiana 47, Teurlings 33

David Thibodaux 61, Comeaux 42

St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37

Southside 46, Dutchtown 42

Mamou 59, Eunice 13

Lafayette Christian 57, LaGrange 31

North Vermilion 37, Tioga 35

Rayne 53, Iota 40

Westgate 46, Crowley 40

Church Point 37, Lake Arthur 35

West St. Mary 66, Catholic-NI 8

Highland Baptist 54, Vermilion Catholic 37

Westminster 56, South Cameron 17

Fairview 53, Midland 41

Church Point 68, Comeaux 45

Northside 62, New Iberia 29

Breaux Bridge 52, Abbeville 44

David Thibodaux 42, Ascension Episcopal 18

Lafayette Christian 60, Southern Lab 45

Opelousas Catholic 32, Gueydan 11

Westminster 74, False River 26

St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37

LIBERTY (37) Mayshirya Cherry 6, Kayshira Woods 6, Quiana Lavergne 6, Reagan Chapman 5, Whitney Hart 14. Totals: 12 (3) 4-4.

ST. THOMAS MORE (42) Blaire McCauley 5, Colleen Domingue 14, Camille Hebert 3, Brynnan Boyd 3, AC Froehlich 17. Totals: 12 (4) 6-10.

Liberty 3 11 10 13 - 37

STM 12 10 13 7 - 42

3-pointers - LIB: Cherry 2, Chapman 1; STM: McCauley 1, Domingue 1, Hebert 1, Boyd 1. Total Fouls: STM 7, LIB: 15.

Westgate 46, Crowley 40

WESTGATE (46) Amaijanae George 4, Arireal Allen 12, Trinitee Lewis 5, Kiley Antoine 5, Kellan Batiste 5, Ironse Batiste 14, Jauliana Hill 1. Totals: 11 (3) 15-23.

CROWLEY (40) Spiritual Guidry 3, Alaysia Arvie 9, Macy Butler 10, Aliyah Hunter 18. Totals: 16 8-14.

Westgate 12 8 16 10 - 46

Crowley 12 8 16 10 - 40

3-pointers - WEST: Allen 1, Lewis 1, Antoine 1. Total Fouls: WEST 11, CROW 14.

