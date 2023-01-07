Courtesy Rebel Roundball Classic
(Boys games at Teurlings Catholic)
Wednesday's Games
Northwood-Lena 64, Opelousas 42
David Thibodaux 50, Alexandria 46
St. Thomas More 80, Rayne 61
Teurlings 76, Kaplan 51
Thursday's Games
Northwood-Lena 70, Carencro 68 (OT)
Alexandria 77, Kaplan 31
New Iberia 56, David Thibodaux 49
St. Thomas More 58, St. Martinville 57 (OT)
Teurlings 67, Acadiana 43
Friday's Games
Opelousas 42, Rayne 41
St. Martinville 55, Carencro 52
David Thibodaux 47, Acadiana 24
St. Thomas More 60, Northwood-Lena 46
Teurlings 56, New Iberia 47
St. Martinville 55, Carencro 52
CARENCRO (52) Dylan Paddio 7, Daunte Lewis 11, Kenyon Bios 2, Ziyion Celestine 3, Jeremy Lawrence 11, D’Mari Francis 14, Israel Jolovette 4. Totals: 14 (6) 6-11.
ST. MARTINVILLE (55) Makharee Narcisse 4, Jayvyn Duncan 6, Raytyrion Narcisse 5, Jaylon Jones 2, JaMyri Bernard 1, Delian Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 16, Kervin Fontenette 2, Jevion Sam 17. Totals: 20 (3) 6-12.
Carencro 12 10 15 15 - 52
St. Martinville 7 15 19 14 - 55
3-pointers - CAR: Lewis 2, Celestine 1, Lawrence 3; SMSH: M. Narcisse 1, R. Narcisse 1, Sam 1. Total Fouls: CAR 13, SMSH 14.
Opelousas 42, Rayne 41
OPELOUSAS (42) Thomas Lewis 2, Mehkei Walker 17, Mehki Jones 6, Korey Fontenot 7, Brayhlon Artholce 6, Noah Mayon 2, Dontan Washington 2. Totals: 16 (2) 2-8.
RAYNE (41) Forrest Griffin 10, Dashaunte Cormier 11, Brian Brown 7, Jaquantreal Wilridge 4, Paul Guillory 4, Andrew Cope 2, Jamari White 3. Totals: 13 (3) 6-12.
Opelousas 12 8 14 8 - 42
Rayne 12 10 5 14 - 41
3-pointers - OPEL: Walker 1, Fontenot 1; RAY: Griffin 2, Brown 1. Total Fouls: OPEL 13, RAY 7.
David Thibodaux 47, Acadiana 24
ACADIANA (24) Leyton Mello 5, Trent Thibeaux 4, Jacob Aillet 8, Larry Ross 2, Aundre Breaux 4, Braylon Noel 1. Totals: 5 (3) 5-9.
DAVID THIBODAUX (47) Braylon Edmond 9, Robert Andrets 2, Johnny White 2, Sean Hicks 14, Shea Plowden 4, Kendrell Jones-Settle 4, Terence Fontenette 4, Lawrence Petry 4, Joden Peite 2. Totals: 16 (3) 6-13.
Acadiana 3 7 5 12 - 24
David Thibodaux 9 14 14 10 - 47
3-pointers - ACAD: Mello 1, Aillet 2; DT: Edmond 2, Plowden 1. Total Fouls: ACAD 11, DT 14.
St. Thomas More 60, Northwood-Lena 46
NORTHWOOD LENA (46) J. McCoy 3, J. Lee 11, J. Barron 10, O. Layssard 12, K. Morris 10. Totals: 9 (8) 4-9.
ST. THOMAS MORE (60) Hays Regard 5, Peyton Pratt 1, Nicholas Beckwith 2, Monwell Willis 3, Anthony Angelle 2, Mason Guillory 10, Michael Mouton 15, Elijah Guidry 3, Chad Jones 19. Totals: 21 (3) 9-14.
Northwood Lena 13 14 13 6 - 46
STM 17 12 12 19 - 60
3-pointers - NWL: McCoy 1, Lee 3, Barron 2, Layssard 2; STM: Regard 1, Mouton 1, Guidry 1. Total Fouls: NWL 14, STM 11.
Teurlings 56, New Iberia 47
NEW IBERIA (47) Christian Walker 18, Jayden Westley 3, Austin Delahoussaye 2, Kylan Dugas 15, Otis Anderson 4, Devon Frank 3, Jorri Daniels 2. Totals: 16 (3) 6-15.
TEURLINGS (56) Jordan Senegal 7, Travis Gallien 15, Bradford Cain 20, Preston Welch 2, DeVonn Warren 6, Logan Myers 6. Totals: 15 (4) 14-20.
New Iberia 11 11 10 15 - 47
Teurlings 7 9 17 23 - 56
3-pointers - TEUR: Senegal 1, Myers 2, Cain 1; NISH: Walker 2, Frank 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 15, NISH 16. Notes: NISH first loss of the season.
Saturday's Games
Alexandria vs. Opelousas, noon
Acadiana vs. Carencro, 1:30 p.m.
David Thibodaux vs. St. Martinville, 3 p.m.
New Iberia vs. Northwood-Lena, 4:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Teurlings, 6 p.m.
Boys Scores
Fairview 92, Midland 60
Catholic-BR 67, Beau Chene 32
Breaux Bridge 51, Hamilton Christian 56
Abbeville 42, Cecilia 35
Walker 58, Lafayette Christian 45
Westgate 75, Assumption 55
Livonia 54, Opelousas Catholic 40
Westminster 81, False River 40
Hathway 60, Northside Christian 55
Ascension Episcopal 49, Erath 41
Comeaux 51, Morgan City 40
Northside 71, Lafayette High 38
Beau Chene 47, Hamilton Christian 45
Catholic-BR 59, Breaux Bridge 53
Mamou 74, Eunice 67
Dunham 47, Lafayette Christian 34
Westgate 49, Livonia 47
Lake Arthur 59, Church Point 40
Crowley 72, Pine Prairie 39
Franklin 77, Acadiana Renaissance 28
Ascension Episcopal 63, Loreauville 38
West St. Mary 44, Catholic-NI 42
Vermilion Catholic 67, Highland Baptist 49
Central Catholic 69, Jeanerette 45
Central Private 52, St. Edmund 27
Westminster 72, South Cameron 24
Girls Scores
Acadiana 47, Teurlings 33
David Thibodaux 61, Comeaux 42
St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37
Southside 46, Dutchtown 42
Mamou 59, Eunice 13
Lafayette Christian 57, LaGrange 31
North Vermilion 37, Tioga 35
Rayne 53, Iota 40
Westgate 46, Crowley 40
Church Point 37, Lake Arthur 35
West St. Mary 66, Catholic-NI 8
Highland Baptist 54, Vermilion Catholic 37
Westminster 56, South Cameron 17
Fairview 53, Midland 41
Church Point 68, Comeaux 45
Northside 62, New Iberia 29
Breaux Bridge 52, Abbeville 44
David Thibodaux 42, Ascension Episcopal 18
Lafayette Christian 60, Southern Lab 45
Opelousas Catholic 32, Gueydan 11
Westminster 74, False River 26
St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37
LIBERTY (37) Mayshirya Cherry 6, Kayshira Woods 6, Quiana Lavergne 6, Reagan Chapman 5, Whitney Hart 14. Totals: 12 (3) 4-4.
ST. THOMAS MORE (42) Blaire McCauley 5, Colleen Domingue 14, Camille Hebert 3, Brynnan Boyd 3, AC Froehlich 17. Totals: 12 (4) 6-10.
Liberty 3 11 10 13 - 37
STM 12 10 13 7 - 42
3-pointers - LIB: Cherry 2, Chapman 1; STM: McCauley 1, Domingue 1, Hebert 1, Boyd 1. Total Fouls: STM 7, LIB: 15.
Westgate 46, Crowley 40
WESTGATE (46) Amaijanae George 4, Arireal Allen 12, Trinitee Lewis 5, Kiley Antoine 5, Kellan Batiste 5, Ironse Batiste 14, Jauliana Hill 1. Totals: 11 (3) 15-23.
CROWLEY (40) Spiritual Guidry 3, Alaysia Arvie 9, Macy Butler 10, Aliyah Hunter 18. Totals: 16 8-14.
Westgate 12 8 16 10 - 46
Crowley 12 8 16 10 - 40
3-pointers - WEST: Allen 1, Lewis 1, Antoine 1. Total Fouls: WEST 11, CROW 14.