Courtesy Rebel Roundball Classic
(Boys games at Teurlings Catholic)
Wednesday's Games
Northwood-Lena 64, Opelousas 42
David Thibodaux 50, Alexandria 46
St. Thomas More 80, Rayne 61
Teurlings 76, Kaplan 51
NORTHWOOD-LENA (64) J. McCoy 5, J. Lee 9, J. Barron 12, O. Layssard 30, R. Morris 8. Totals: 19 (7) 5-8.
OPELOUSAS (42) Thomas Lewis 7, Mehki Walker 11, Mehki Jones 6, Korey Fontenot 4, Braylon Arthurlee 4, Noah Mayon 4, Landon Wilson 4,, Ashton Smith 2. Totals: 18 (1) 3-7.
Northwood 18 14 22 10 - 64
Opelousas 11 8 8 15 – 42
3-pointers – OPEL: Lewis 1, NL: Layssard 3, Barron 2, Lee 1, McCoy 1; Total Fouls: OPEL 7, NL 8.
ALEXANDRIA (46) Chris Whitehead 6, Jordyn Johnson 7, Jeremiah McKinney 2, Ashton Babb 17, Jaylin Johnson 9, Jordan Smith 2, Caleb Stubbs 3. Totals: 7 (8) 8-10.
DAVID THIBODAUX (50) Brylon Edmond 7, Robert Andrus 7, Sean Hicks 9, Shea Plowden 21, Lawrence Petry 6. Totals: 19 (4) 0-5.
Alexandria 17 10 7 12 – 46
Thibodaux 8 19 13 10 - 50
3-pointers – ALEX: Babb 4, Whitehead 2, Johnson Stubbs 1; DTHIB: Edmond 1, Andrus 1, Plowden 1, Hicks 1. Total Fouls: ALEX 14, DTHIB 10.
RAYNE (61) Forrest Griffin 23, Andrew Cope 3, Deshaunte Cormier 5, Mason Senegal 5, Brian Brown 2, Jaquantreal Wilridge 2, Paul Guillory 17, Jamari White 2, Kristian Delco 2. Totals: 8 (13) 6-11.
ST. THOMAS MORE (80) Logan Simon 2, Hays Regard 5, Peyton Pratt 3, Nicholas Beckwith 2, Monwell Willis 14, Anthony Angelle 11, Grayson Roy 4, Mason Guillory 11, Michael Mouton 15, Elijah Guidry 1, Chad Jones 10, Andrew Gardner 2. Totals: 20 (11) 7-9.
Rayne 15 23 8 11 – 61
STM 22 18 21 19 - 80
3-pointers – Rayne: Griffin 7, Guillory 3, Cope 1, Cormier 1, Senegal 1; STM: Mouton 4, M. Guillory 1, Angelle 3, Willis 2, Pratt 1. Total Fouls: Rayne 11, STM 11.
KAPLAN (51) Ja’Varian Landry 17, Jake Simon 4, Jay Williams 6, Raine Mire 9, Raef Painter 15. Totals: 16 (4) 7-12.
TEURLINGS (76) Noah Trammell 3, Jordan Senegal 4, Travis Gallien 22, Vance Meche 4, Bradford Cain 18, Cade Cother 2, Hayden Vice 7, Preston Welch 4, DeVon Warren 2, Brayden Brooks 2, Logan Myers 8. Totals: 26 (5) 9-16.
Kaplan 13 8 10 20 - 51
Teurlings 27 16 16 17 - 76
3-pointers – KAP: Landry 3, Mire 1; TEUR: Gallien 4, Cain 1. Total Fouls: KAP 14, TEUR 13.
Thursday's Games
Northwood-Lena 70, Carencro 68 (OT)
Kaplan vs. Alexandria, 4 p.m.
New Iberia vs. David Thibodaux, 5:30 p.m.
St. Martinville vs. St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Acadiana vs. Teurlings, 8:30 p.m.
NORTHWOOD-LENA (70) J. McCoy 13, J. Lee 8, J. Barron 19, O. Layssard 24, R. Morris 6. Totals: 16 (9) 11-23.
CARENCRO (68) Dylan Paddio 20, Daunte Lewis 14, Kenyon Bias 11, Ziyion Celestine 4, Jeremy Lawrence 11, Damari Francis 4, Israel Jolivette 4. Totals: 23 (4) 10-16.
Northwood 12 16 21 13 8 – 70
Carencro 12 15 10 29 6 - 68
3-pointers – NL: Barron 3, Layssard 2, McCoy 3, Lee 1; CAR: Lewis 3, Lawrence 1. Total Fouls: NL 17, CAR 20.
Friday's Games
Rayne vs. Opelousas, 2:35 p.m.
Carencro vs. St. Martinville-STM loser, 4 p.m.
Fifth place game semifinals, 5:30 p.m.
Northwood-Lena vs. St. Martinville-STM winner, 7 p.m.
Winners bracket semifinals, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Losers bracket semifinals, noon
Consolation game, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth place game, 3 p.m.
Third place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Boys Schedule
Thursday’s Games
Cecilia at Abbeville, Westgate at Assumption, Iota at Notre Dame, Westminster at False River, Midland at Fairview, Beau Chene at Catholic-BR.
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Morgan City, Northside at Lafayette, Eunice at Mamou, Marksville at Opelousas, Lake Arthur at Church Point, Northwest at Tara, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, Pine Prairie at Crowley, Episcopal of Acadiana at Erath, Notre Dame at Northside Christian, Acadiana Renaissance at Franklin, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, St. Edmund at Central Private, Westminster at South Cameron, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Jeanerette at Central Catholic, Slaughter Community at Westminster-Laf.
Girls Schedule
Friday’s Games
Teurlings at Acadiana, David Thibodaux at Comeaux, Dutchtown at Southside, Eunice at Mamou, Iota at Rayne, Tioga at North Vermilion, Westgate at Crowley, iota at Rayne, North Central at Port Barre, Lake Arthur at Church Point, Hamilton at Kaplan, St. Martinville at JS Clark, Acadiana Renaissance at Franklin, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, North Central at Port Barre, Westminster at South Cameron, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Jeanerette at Central Catholic, Slaughter Community at Westminster-Laf.