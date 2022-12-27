If you ask area prep basketball coaches about Teurlings Catholic, they're quick to reply that this could be coach Jake Dueitt's best team in years.
The Rebels looked the part in a 61-43 first-round win over Opelousas Catholic at the St. Thomas More Sunkist Shootout on Tuesday.
"Coming out of Christmas holidays, you never really know what you're going to get," Dueitt said. 'We had a long football season. We have a lot of football guys playing basketball. We're trying to get our legs."
Two of those football players — Bradford Cain and Travis Gallien — scored 16 points apiece. Cain, a junior point guard, added eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
Gallien, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound freshman, collected three rebounds, two assists and a block despite picking up his third foul in the second quarter.
"We're asking Cain to play 32 minutes," Dueitt said. "Coming off football, that's hard. Gallien is very agile. He could be a very special player. When those two get going, they're tough to stop."
The Rebels (5-3) led 21-10 after the first quarter. The Vikings (7-3), who got 17 points from freshman Roderick Tezeno, climbed within 26-24 at the half.
An 18-3 run in the third quarter put the game on ice for the Rebels, who will face the Newman/Ellender winner at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rebels haven't played many games yet, and that's by design.
'We've backloaded our schedule for the last five years," Dueitt said. "It's hard to play without your football guys when four of your starters are football players. We didn't play the first three weeks of the season. Now we're in catch-up mode."
The Rebels returned two starters from last season in Cain and Hayden Vice, who scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Vance Meche added eight points for the Rebels, and 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Logan Myers and 6-foot-6 freshman DeVon Warren are part of Dueitt's youth movement.
"I don't know if we're going to be good now, but we're going to be good one day," Dueitt said. "With our young players, it's challenging at times. But they're learning every day."
The Rebels had 16 assists compared to eight for the Vikings, and that helped offset Teurlings Catholic's 17 turnovers.
"We shared the ball really well," Dueitt said. "I want to see us value the ball. If we can value and take care of the ball, we're going to be really good."