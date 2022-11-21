Quarterback Kelby Hypolite has grabbed most of the headlines during Breaux Bridge's run to the Division II nonselect quarterfinals.
The junior, who accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns in last week's 33-18 win over No. 12 Iota, has made the offense go this season with 1,003 yards passing and 1,283 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns.
But the defense has been equally impressive.
Spearheaded by linebackers Antonio Alexander and Dailey Potier, Breaux Bridge has been dominant.
The Tigers held Iota to one touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. A week earlier, No. 5 Carroll scored both of its touchdowns on special teams.
"I've said from the beginning that our plan is to play great defense," Tigers coach Zach Lochard said. "Defensive coordinator Jonathan Zenon put our best 11 players — the toughest, fastest and strongest players on defense."
Alexander has a team-high 80 solo tackles with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two blocked punts. Potier has added 59 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
"I don't have enough time in the day to tell you my thoughts on Antonio," Lochard said. "He's one of the best I've ever coached, an absolute leader. His stat sheet is through the roof. And then he comes over and runs the football on offense."
The No. 28 Tigers (6-6) host No. 4 North DeSoto (10-1) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Griffins, who ousted No. 13 Cecilia last week, are led by 6-foot-1, 165-pound freshman quarterback Luke Delafield (128 of 220 passing for 2,059 yds with 33 TDs and nine interceptions).
VC hits the road
Vermilion Catholic, the top seed in Division IV select, has been a model of consistency on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Jonathan Dartez has completed 83 of 119 passes for 1,162 yards with 13 TDs while rushing for 1,157 yards and 14 TDs for the 11-0 Screamin' Eagles, who have won every game by at least 24 points.
The defense, meanwhile, has seven shutouts and held all but one opponent to single-digit scoring.
"This group of seniors is really special," coach Broc Prejean said. "It's been fun to watch them continue to get better week by week."
The defense, which returned eight starters, has lived up to the promise the group showed during summer 7-on-7 workouts.
"It's the best defense I've ever coached," Prejean said. "It's nice to see headlines with the word 'defense' associated with Vermilion Catholic. For years, we were known for our high-powered offense.
"The guys do a great job communicating. Everybody does their own job. Nobody tries to do someone else's job. It's rare to see. Our defensive coordinator, Nathan Wiggins, has done a tremendous job."
The Eagles will meet No. 9 Southern Lab in the quarterfinals at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Friday. Southern Lab beat No. 8 St. Frederick 12-6 last week.
The Kittens (8-3), whose losses were to Madison Prep, Dunham and Kentwood, had 453 total yards against St. Frederick.
"It's going to be a heck of a challenge," Prejean said. "Their quarterback (Marlon Brown) is really dynamic. He does a good job distributing the ball to a number of athletes. They're good in the run game and good in the passing game. They take what you allow them to take."
Patriots facing top seed
No. 23 North Vermilion has already made history with its trip to the quarterfinals. At 7 p.m. Friday, the upset-minded Patriots can take it a step further when they host No. 2 West Feliciana in a Division II nonselect game.
Although the Patriots (6-6) primarily run the ball out of the Wing-T, quarterback Jag Broussard has kept defenses honest in the playoffs with passes to junior receiver Norris Benoit.
In a first-round win at No. 10 Franklin Parish, Benoit's big catch kept his team's fourth-quarter scoring drive alive. Last week against No. 7 Church Point, Benoit caught a 51-yard TD from Broussard, who completed four passes with two going for TDs.
"We knew that if we wanted to be successful, we'd have to be a little more balanced," coach Brett Blakey said. "As a receiver in our offense, your number might not get called often, but you have to be ready when it is called."
West Feliciana (11-0) advanced with a 55-21 win over No. 15 Erath. The Saints have scored 41 or more points in 10 of their 11 games.
"They want to spread you out so they can run it," Blakey said. "But that's not to say they can't pass. They made it to the quarterfinals last year and brought pretty much everybody back. They're an experienced, highly confident team."
Kiaron Rudd, Tucker Denais and Broussard give the Patriots three effective runners. Last week, the trio carried 30 times for 260 yards and three scores.