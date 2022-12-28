Breaux Bridge senior guard Kialen Phillips has been shouldering the offensive load for the Tigers this season, averaging 25 points per game with a season-high of 42.
But make no mistake: The Tigers are far from a one-man show.
On Wednesday afternoon at the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville, the Tigers cruised past Loreauville in the quarterfinals with Phillips sitting out the first quarter.
Daylon Perrodin paced the Tigers (7-5) with 12 points, and Phillips added 10 in the 48-17 win.
"I just wanted to try something different," Breaux Bridge coach Kevin Wiltz said. "I wanted to motivate him to play a little harder. We're working with different lineups to see who else is going to step up and play harder."
With Phillips watching from the bench, the Tigers took a 9-2 lead into the second quarter. Perrodin, who shot 6 of 11 from the field, had four points in the first quarter with Javieun Williams chipping in five points.
"Perrodin did a good job of working hard down low," Wiltz said. "He finishes up stuff near the basket for us. Our two guards (Williams and Jace Lefleur) controlled the tempo and moved the ball where it needed to be."
The lead expanded to 24-6 at the half with Phillips hitting 3 of 5 field goals in the second quarter. The 6-foot-3 senior showed off his passing ability in the third when he dished assists to Perrodin and Coddie Noel for a 32-6 lead.
"When he got in there, he played well," Wiltz said. "His high energy brings a lot to the team. He gets on the court and motivates everybody."
Perrodin is averaging 12.5 points per game. Williams, who scored nine points Wednesday, is averaging 10.
Loreauville (6-1) didn't get its first field goal until Ricardo Jeanlouis' second-chance basket at the 3:25 mark of the third quarter. Jeanlouis scored a team-high eight points for Loreauville, which shot 13 of 22 from the free-throw line.
"We couldn't buy a bucket," Loreauville coach Darrell Ceasar said. "When you're not making shots, it's hard to win. We had good looks. I thought we had good effort. We just couldn't make shots."
Breaux Bridge will face St. Martinville in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Last year, the Tigers finished as tourney runner-up to Edna Karr.
"We do get fired up for this tournament," Wiltz said. "There is a lot of talent and a lot of competition."
Former Breaux Bridge star Trevonte Sylvester, who played a prominent role on coach Chad Pourciau's 2019 state title team, celebrated with the Tigers in the locker room.
"Coach Chad's kids have come back to work with the team," Wiltz said. "They come to the practices and talk to them about the little things. We're blessed to have that."