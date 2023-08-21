WHAT WE KNOW
First-year head coach Brent Angelle believes that things are trending upward for the Port Barre program, which has been in rebuilding mode in recent years.
The roster size increased by 25%. Angelle, who previously served as the school's offensive coordinator, said there is a new mindset, a new coaching staff, a new defensive scheme and a new strength and conditioning program.
"Summer workouts have been better than they've ever been since I've been here," he said. "We had a really good spring - came out healthy.
"There has been a buzz around the program since the new leadership took over, and it hasn't faded yet."
There are a total of 15 returning starters with seven on offense and eight on defense. Four of the returning offensive starters are on the line.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Until a week ago, the Red Devils had no kicker. Fortunately, foreign exchange student Riccardo Burani showed up. Without the Italian native, Angelle planned to go for a two-point conversion after every touchdown.
"Our biggest question is special teams," Angelle said. "We've never really had a kicker. Riccardo has shown the ability to kick an extra point."
Angelle is looking for another tailback to share the load with senior Keenan Hardy, who is electric but slightly built at 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds. The Red Devils will need their senior playmaker to remain healthy.
The experienced offensive line, anchored by Taylon Polotzola and Colton Simmons, will be asked along with fullback Jaxon Fontenot to open the running lanes and limit big hits on Hardy and sophomore quarterback Tylus Metrejean. Simmons is a menacing figure at 6-foot-5 and 245 lbs.
HOW WE SEE IT
Port Barre won only one game last year, but a playoff berth isn't out of the question. The schedule is manageable. A win over either Livonia or Beau Chene in the first two weeks would provide valuable power points and confidence.
Reigning District 5-3A champion Iota and longtime league power Church Point have been the class of the district. Port Barre is expected to contend for third place with Northwest, Mamou and Ville Platte.
Players to Watch
Keenan Hardy RB, 5-3, 125, Sr.
Hardy is a four-star talent in a small package, said Angelle, who describes the senior as lightning in a bottle. "The things he does at his size are amazing." Angelle said.
Julian Armand TE/LB, 5-10, 175, Jr.
Armand is a returning starter on defense who blossomed during his sophomore campaign. The junior, who had the best summer of anyone on the team, excelled at catching the football in 7-on-7.
Taylon Polotzola OL, 5-8, 220, Sr.
A three-year starter at offensive guard, Polotzola doesn't back down from anybody. "He's everything you want in a lineman," Angelle said. "He has that little bit of crazy in him and isn't afraid of contact or competition."
Maddox Fontenot RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Last year's leading tackler, Fontenot is a college prospect as a long snapper. The versatile senior can play linebacker or safety, and he will be the leader of the team's new 50 defensive front.
Cade Metrejean FS, 5-10, 145, Sr.
Metrejean is the fastest player on the team other than Hardy. After battling injuries each of the past two years, the stage is set for the senior. "He does a wonderful job of coming downhill against the run game and has great instincts," Angelle said.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Adam Barron (5-10, 145, Jr.)*
WR Tanner Lanclos (5-11, 165, Sr.)
TE Julian Armand (5-10, 175, Jr.)*
OT Colton Simmons (6-5, 242, Sr.)*
OG Taylon Polotzola (5-8, 220, Sr.)*
C Grayson Davis (6-0, 230, Sr.)*
OG Chase Dedon (5-8, 200, Soph.)
OT Karson Dupree (6-2, 260, Soph.)
QB Tylus Metrejean (6-0, 145, Soph.)*
RB Keenan Hardy (5-3, 125, Sr.)*
RB Jaxon Fontenot (5-8, 165, Soph.)
Defense
DE Bailey Rideau (5-10, 190, Soph.)
DT Jake Aymond (6-1, 185, Sr.)
NT Ian Young (5’11, 313, Sr.)*
DE Chase Dedon (5-8, 200, Soph.)
LB Julian Armand (5-10, 175, Jr.)*
LB Bralon Pickney (5-11, 175, Soph.)*
LB Billy Reed (5-11, 160, Jr.)*
CB Adam Barron (5-10, 145, Jr.)*
CB Kedren Stelly (6-0, 135, Jr.)*
FS Cade Metrejean (5-10, 145, Jr.)*
SS Maddox Fontenot (5-9, 160, Sr.)*
* - Returning starters
Coaches
Head coach: Brent Angelle.
Assistant coaches: Paul Lanclos (Def. Coordinator/LB), Kirk Taylor (Defensive Line), Tyler Stevens (Defensive Backs), Taylor Latiolais (Offensive Line), Jordy Taylor (Wide Receivers).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 LIVONIA
Sept. 7 BEAU CHENE
Sept. 15 Opelousas Catholic
Sept. 22 MAMOU
Sept. 29 Northwest
Oct. 6 Church Point
Oct. 13 VILLE PLATTE
Oct. 20 Basile
Oct. 27 Iota
Nov. 3 PINE PRAIRIE
2022 Results
Cancelled Livonia
Lost Beau Chene 24-0
Lost Opelousas Catholic 52-0
Lost Mamou 32-6
Lost Northwest 25-8
Lost Church Point 60-0
Lost Ville Platte 29-22
Lost Basile 24-6
Lost Iota 55-6
Beat Pine Prairie 20-0
Last 5 years
2022: 1-9
2021: 0-10
2020: 1-4
2019: 4-6
2018: 2-8