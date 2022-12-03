CARENCRO – The Carencro Bears’ quest to reach the state finals for the second time in three years came to an end on Friday.
Defensively, the Bears had no answer for Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert, who rushed for nearly 300 yards and a handful of touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 win over Carencro in the select Division I semifinals.
Lambert, who made the Bears pay for every missed tackle, rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries.
“We got beat on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Bears head coach Tony Courville said. “(Lambert) is a tremendous running back and they did a great job with their schemes. Overall, they were more physical than us. They had their way with us and 1 missed tackle and (Lambert) was gone.”
Lambert averaged 12.13 yards per carry and had 5 rushing attempts of at least 20 yards in the game.
“I’m just repping the title on my jersey,” Lambert said. “My success is all because of that offensive line. Those guys have been grinding all year. They did a great job of opening up holes for me all night.”
With the win, the Crusaders advance to the state championship game in New Orleans for the first time since 1989 and will face John Curtis at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Caesars Superdome.
“Oh man, we have been dreaming about the chance to play in the Superdome since we were kids,” Lambert said. “We have gone to the Superdome and watched other teams and other players play there and we have just wondered when we will be there. Now we know. We’re going to the dome.”
Lambert’s huge game overshadowed a stellar performance by Bears quarterback Chantz Ceasar, who rushed for 137 and a touchdown on 33 carries, while completing 16 of 25 passes for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“This loss does not define this team,” Courville said. “We had great senior leadership and I feel like we have accomplished a lot this year.”
While Lambert was gashing the Bears, quarterback Clayton Lonardo also had a couple of big plays in the second half that resulted in touchdowns. Lonardo had a 64-yard touchdown run and a 46-yard touchdown reception to help break the game open for the Crusaders.
“Lambert was tremendous and so was Lonardo,” Bonis said. “Our offensive line really dominated. I’m really proud of all of those guys.”
It was a tale of 2 halves for the Bears, who found themselves leading the Crusaders 24-14 with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter. However, from that point on, the Bears were outscored 31-0 as Brother Martin capped the scoring onslaught with a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown by Greg Jackson as time expired.
“I don’t want to say they wanted it more than we did,” Courville said. “There was no quit in our kids.”
The backbreaker for the Bears in the second half came after Lambert’s 84-yard touchdown run, when the Crusaders successfully executed an onsides kick to give the ball back to their offense at the Bears’ 49 with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Two plays later, Seth Dazet hit Lonardo for the 46-yard score to give the Crusaders a 35-24 advantage with 11:51 remaining in the game.
“This was a great team effort,” Crusaders head coach Mark Bonis said. “This is the best feeling. I mean it is the happiest moment of my life besides marrying my wife and the birth of my kids.”