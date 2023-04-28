SULPHUR — David Thibodaux High School's softball team knew knocking off No. 1 seed Buckeye would be a tall task.
To accomplish that feat, the Bulldogs would have to excel at the little things and take advantage of every opportunitiy.
While the fourth-seeded Bulldogs strung some hits together, they couldn't come up with enough key hits in a 5-1 loss to Buckeye in the Division II select semifinals on Friday at Frasch Park.
David Thibodaux (19-8) had seven hits and got multihit games by Aubrey Savini (2 for 4, double, stolen base), Morgan Malveaux (2 for 4, double) and Ava Speakman (2 for 4, run).
Starting pitcher Emma Begnaud went six innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits, six walks and one hit batter. She struck out two.
Olivia Henry earned the win for the Panthers (24-9). Henry allowed one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four in seven innings.
Buckeye's Allison Brossett went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base.
David Thibodaux was competing in the state softball tournament for the first time in school history. Buckeye advances to play No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic (29-7) at noon Saturday.
Division IV select
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 4, OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC 3: A year after finishing as the state runner-up, the Vikings were hoping to make a return trip to the final, but fell short in the Division IV select semifinals.
After a pitcher's duel through the first 5½ innings, Catholic-PC broke through with a four-run sixth inning for a 4-0 lead. Hannah Dugas and Lilli St. Germane both homered in the inning.
The Vikings rallied in the seventh, scoring three runs. Alexis LaFleur's RBI single cut the deficit to 4-1. After another single by Aubee Carriere and groundout, the Vikings benefitted from a two-run error to pull within 4-3. But OCHS had a runner thrown out at second base to end the game.
OCHS' Ashley Little allowed four runs on five hits, while striking out four in six innings.
Little, Kadence Faul, LaFleur and Carriere all had singles.