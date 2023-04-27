NATCHITOCHES - The Carencro Bears and Lafayette High Lady Lions placed third in Wednesday's Region I-5A Meet at Northwestern State University.
Carencro's fate rode with brothers Koen and Kalen Beavers, who ruled the sprint races.
Koen won the 100 in 10.61 and was second in the 200 at 21.99, and the two reversed that with Kalen the 100 runner-up (10.66) and 200 champ at 21.45.
The pair also led a 42.06 win in the 4x100 relay and ran on the Bears' second place 1:27.99 in the 4x200 exchange.
The most impressive effort of the day came from Southside's Landon Baptiste, who won the high jump at 6-6 and the triple jump at 45-11 and added a second-place 21-9.75 in the long jump.
Also, Kalix Robinson of Comeaux was the 300 hurdles champion at 38.50 and was third in the 110 hurdles in 14.91.
New Iberia's John Daniel battled Baptiste with a 22-0 long ]ump win and 44-11 second in the triple jump.
Ruston won the boys team title with 91 points, followed by Airline (73) and Carencro (54).
The girls' meet was won by Alexandria with 114 points, ahead of Barbe (89) and Lafayette (73).
The Lady Lions began well with a 9:50.59 win in the 4x800 relay and qualified the 4x100 (48.66), 4x200 (1:412.86) and 4x400 (4:01.01) exchanges for next Saturday's State Meet at LSU.
Also, LHS got a 1-2 effort in the pole vault from Andine Boisseau (10-0) and Scarlet Petticrew next at 9-6.
Destiny Hooper was third in the long jump (16-4), Amber Broussard advanced in the 800 (2:21.76), Keelei Dorsey ran a 59.4 400 and Khia Williams ran a 25.63 in the 200.