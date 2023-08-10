What we know
Carencro head football coach Tony Courville doesn’t like to use the word “reloading” when describing his Bears’ team entering a season in which they lost several key contributors from the year before.
In fact, he prefers to use the term “reset” oppose to “reload.”
“We’re resetting and not reloading,” Courville said. “We have a lot of talented skill guys coming back, so we are excited.”
Among those skill guys is super talented receiver of 2022 Chantz Babineaux, who is moving to quarterback this season.
“Right now, we are at the point where we are trying to identify those seniors that will provide us with that leadership,” Courville said. “That is something that we have to do every year. But we’re going to continue to build that team chemistry and team unity.”
Courville loves who close the team is and believes that can go a long way in helping the Bears get to where they want to be not only on offense, but overall, as a team.
“What I love about this team is their unity that has been derived from shared adversity from their offseason training starting way back in January,” Courville said. “The nine spring practices, and most recently the eight weeks of summer sacrifice training. I believe this bond will be an integral part of the story of the 2023 season.”
What we don’t know
Anytime a team loses key contributors and valuable depth from a team, it always raises questions for the next season.
Especially, when the players pegged to move into the starting lineup and/or rotation at those positions, don’t have little to no varsity experience.
“We got hit on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Courville said. “We lost guys on the offensive and defensive lines who were two and three-year starters for us. So, the guys that are replacing them are just going to need time to get where we need them to be.”
But needing time shouldn’t be misconstrued for lacking talent.
“Yes, there’s a question mark on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Courville said. “But it isn’t something we view as a weakness. We have some talented guys that are going to be playing some key minutes for us, but they just have to gain some experience.”
How we see it
The Bears are just one of those programs that makes a way or finds a way to get it done, regardless of how much talent and/or experience they lose to graduation.
This year won’t be any different, as the coaching staff expects Babineaux to have quite the season under center. If the Bears’ offensive and defensive lines can come together, Carencro should enjoy a top three finish in District 3-5A and make a run in the postseason.
Players to watch
Chantz Babineaux QB, 6-0, 190, So.
Babineaux is an explosive athlete, who is coming off of a tremendous freshman season at receiver. Babineaux, who has several college football offers including one from Michigan, will be asked to execute the Bears’ offense. His combination of vision, speed and athleticism has coaches expecting an even bigger season this year.
Joni Martin DB/RB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Martin is best described as the Bears’ “slash” as a result of his ability to play multiple positions. Martin is going to start at running back, defensive back and will also contribute in the return game for the Bears. Martin has exceptional speed, and the Bears expect him to be a game-changer in all three facets of the game.
Kameron Cyprien TE, 6-3, 225, Sr.
Cyprien is a three-year starter at tight end for the Bears. Not only has Cyprien established himself as a tremendous blocker along the Bears’ offensive front, but he has great hands that makes him a viable threat in the passing game.
Khaleb Celestine LB, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Celestine is the quarterback of the Bears’ defense. A two-year starter for the Bears, Celestine is the leader of the defensive unit. Described as having a different motor, Celestine has good speed and is a physical tackler.
Ja’Kalyn Roy DE, 5-11, 190, Jr.
Roy is a disruptive force along the defensive line. Roy excels against stopping the run and has the ability to pressure quarterbacks in the passing game. Roy is strong and is deceptively fast and he plays with great quickness that makes him tough to consistently block.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Kendrick Bernard (5-11, 185, Soph.)*
WR Austin Dyson (6-1, 170, Sr.)
TE Kameron Cyprien (6-3, 225, Sr.)*
OT Tonito Cole (6-0, 205, Jr.)
OG Dai’Jon Williams (6-0, 200, Sr.)
C Darion Gabriel (5-10, 235, Sr.)*
OG Darrick Senegal (6-2, 235, Jr.)
OT Anthony Paulino (6-1, 230, Sr.)
QB Chantz Babineaux (6-0, 190, Soph.)*
RB Cashmire Batiste (5-7, 180, Sr.)*
RB Joni Martin (5-9, 175, Sr.)
Defense
DE Ja’Kayln Roy (5-11, 190, Jr.)
DT Caleb Williams (6-3, 330, Sr.)
DT Kaidon Castille (6-0, 190, Jr.)
DE Jamar Dennis (5-11, 190, Sr.)
LB Khaleb Celestine (6-0, 195, Sr.)*
LB Brian Amune (5-11, 185, Jr.)*
LB Antoine Alexander (5-11, 185, Jr.)
CB Lance Hayes (6-0, 180, Jr.)*
CB Landon Norris (5-7, 170, Sr.)
FS Joni Martin (5-9, 175, Sr.)*
SS Coen Alfred (5-11, 180, Sr.)*
Coaches
Head coach: Tony Courville (overall 44-37; 44-27 at school).
Assistant coaches: Gavin Peters (OC), Joey Dwyer (RBs), Derrick Franchak (OL), Ben Gonzales (TEs/WRs), Michael Courville (DC), Craig Levet (DL), Kobie Pettis (LBs), Junavion Sias (DBs).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 ALEXANDRIA
Sept. 8 BARBE
Sept. 14 Southside
Sept. 22 SULPHUR
Sept. 29 New Iberia
Oct. 6 LAFAYETTE
Oct. 13 COMEAUX
Oct. 20 Sam Houston
Oct. 27 Acadiana
Nov. 3 Archbishop Shaw
2022 Results
Beat Alexandria 35-20
Beat Barbe 50-29
Lost Southside 49-23
Beat Sulphur 43-0
Beat New Iberia 51-34
Beat Lafayette 40-30
Beat Comeaux 56-6
Beat Sam Houston 72-55
Lost Acadiana 21-20
Playoffs
Beat Acadiana 27-17
Beat Warren Easton 29-26
Lost Brother Martin 55-24
Last 5 years
2022: 9-3
2021: 5-7
2020: 12-1 (state champions)
2019: 10-3
2018: 5-6