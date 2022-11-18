CARENCRO – The tide of Carencro’s 27-17 win over Acadiana Friday turned at the end of the first half.
The Wreckin’ Rams dominated the first half and looked destined to take a 10-0 lead into halftime.
As time expired in the half, however, Carencro quarterback Chantz Ceaser found Chantz Babineaux in the end zone for a 32-yard Hail Mary that cut the Acadiana lead to 10-6.
“Acadiana was getting on us in the first half,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions as we ended the half with the touchdown and that really ignited our football team.”
The Hail Mary completely shifted momentum of the game according to Acadiana coach Matt McCullough. The Rams did get back on top 17-13 with 7:44 to play in the third quarter, but Acadiana also had four costly turnovers that ultimately proved to be too much to overcome.
“We had a chance to go into halftime up two scores and the Hail Mary just swung all the momentum their way,” McCullough said. “We fought back from adversity and took the lead, but we just turned the ball over way too many times. You aren’t going to win football games when the turnover battle is 4-0.”
Courville credited the Bears defense for playing its best game of the season. Of the four turnovers, one was a 44-yard scoop and score by junior Joni Martin that put Carencro up 20-17.
“Our defense played lights out tonight,” Courville said. “We got a scoop and score and four turnovers and just a real sweet win to come out here and beat Acadiana in the playoffs.”
Acadiana’s game plan to stop Carencro’s rushing attack worked almost to perfection. The Rams limited the Bears to just 65 yards rushing and limited Ceaser to only 21 yards on the ground.
“Their defensive line was causing us a lot of problems,” Courville said. “They dominated both lines of scrimmage and that is something that we pride ourselves on. Our kids continued to persevere and Chantz made some incredible plays that put us in position to win.”
Carencro’s motto of W.A.R. – which stands for win, advance, repeat – is a simple approach to the postseason that Courville has implemented since he took over the program in 2017. It’s a motto that led the Bears to a state championship in 2020.
Courville said a football program is judged by if they’re still practicing during Thanksgiving and the Bears will certainly be doing that as a date with Warren Easton awaits them next week in New Orleans.
“Every year, we hope to be working on Thanksgiving,” Courville said. “Tonight, we played complementary football and we’ve reached that milestone. Now we’re looking forward to heading to New Orleans and taking care of some business.”