CARENCRO - The Carencro Golden Bears opened up their 2023 regular season is style on Friday night, capturing a non-district win over a central Louisiana school.
Carencro piled up over 500 yards of total offense in rolling to a 46-26 triumph over the Alexandria Trojans.
The Bears did it through the air and on the ground, with a combination of the veer offense, made famous by former Houston head coach Bill Youman in the 1960s, and the run and shoot offense, popularized by former Portland St. offensive coordinator Mouse Davis in the 1980s.
The Bears enjoyed numerous big plays, including four of over 50 yards, to record one of the top five offensive total yardage outputs in school history.
"We call it the 'Veer and Shoot'," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "We can get you inside, running the football, or outside by spreading people out.
"I'm extremely proud of the offensive line, and our skill people, who all did a great job. It was a total team effort."
Alexandria jumped on the board first when Ty Feaster connected with Amyrion Mingo on a 15-yard touchdown pass, giving it a quick 7-0 lead at the 10:02 mark of the first quarter.
That's when the Bears Veer and Shoot offense went to work, scoring 39 unanswered points.
On Carencro's first play from scrimmage, Austin Dyson received a lateral, then proceeded to hit Cashmire Batiste on a 75-yard pass, setting up a 5-yard scoring run by Joni Martin to make it 7-6.
After that, quarterback Chantz Babineaux got in on the fun, tossing four touchdowns in the first half. That barrage included an 18-yard score to Kendrick Bernard, a 61-yarder to Batiste, a 60-yarder to Martin, and a 10-yarder to Dyson, helping the Bears to a commanding 32-7 halftime advantage.
Babineaux threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns over the first 24 minutes, while Carencro threw for an amazing 300 yards as a team in the first half.
"This offense has been a few months in the making, going back to even the spring," Courville said. "We were just fortunate to have a lot of people contribute tonight against a good football team."
The Bears scored the first points of the second half at the 6:04 mark of the third quarter, when Babineaux tied a school record with his fifth passing touchdown of the game, this one to Batiste to make it 39-unanswerd points and a 39-7 lead.
Alexandria was able to make it slightly interesting however, scoring 19-unanswered points of their own, on touchdown passes of 61, 21, and 79 yards by Feaster, to close the gap to 39-26 at the 9:08 mark of the third quarter.
Carencro was able to put the game away at the 3:50 mark of the football game however, when Babineaux scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, to make it 46-26.
Babineaux ended the game with six total touchdowns, including five throwing scores and one in the rushing department, while throwing for over 300 yards.
"He's so talented that sometimes when things break down, after he goes through all of his progressions, he can still make something happen," Courville said of Babineaux. "He really brings some things to the table that you can't coach, and he's really fun to watch play."
Batiste contributed in a big way as well, rushing for 142 yards, while also accumulating over 100 receiving yards.
"He'll get the tough 5-10 tough yards for you, he can break the long run, and he can make plays by catching the football," Courville said of Batiste. "He's a ball of muscle, who is very quick, fast, and strong, and he helps us in a lot of ways.
"Our defense played well too," Courville said. "We gave up some big plays in the second half, but we may have lost a little focus, and we have a couple of guys playing both ways, so conditioning may have had a little to do with that too."
With the victory, Carencro improved to 1-0 on the young season and will open District 3-5A play at home against Barbe.
"The way the game is played nowadays, it's made for offenses; and I'm a defensive guy," Courville said. "Last year, we had more of a power team. This year, we have more big play ability. You have to adjust and give your kids the best chance you can."