Carencro High School center Darion Gabriel prides himself on being a leader — on and off the field.
“I’m the kind of person that is always looking to help others when I can,” said Gabriel, a two-year starter. “If I can help someone, then I want to help them. I’m a leader and that’s just what leaders do.”
Gabriel, a 5-foot-10, 250-pound senior, credits the preceding senior class for helping instill the importance of leadership.
“That 2020 squad and last year’s seniors really showed us how to strive to be better at everything that we do," he said.
Gabriel’s friend, Ethan Guidry, was among those former Bears who set the standard.
“I strive to be like Ethan,” said Gabriel, whose team hosts Barbe at 7 p.m. Friday in the District 3-5A opener. “Ethan and I are really close off the field. I look up to him because he was the one who told me that my job is to make sure everyone knows what they are supposed to do on the line.”
Guidry is a major reason Gabriel is so involved at Carencro. Gabriel, who has a 3.2 gpa and scored a 23 on the ACT, is a three-sport athlete (football, wrestling and track) and is in several extracurricular clubs including the Key Club and student council, in which he is the senior class president.
“Darion is just a pleasure to be around,” coach Tony Courville said. “He always has a smile on his face. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood. Off the field, he is quiet and soft-hearted, but on the field he is like the Tasmanian devil.”
Gabriel views himself as the quarterback of the offensive line.
“I bring a lot of energy,” he said. “When I’m on the football field, I’m thinking about beating the man in front of me. As the center, I want to make sure everyone knows what they need to do and where they need to go. If someone doesn’t know something, 90% of the time they can ask me and I will have the answer.”
It’s that reliability that has separated Gabriel from the pack.
“Darion is just a leader,” Courville said. “He’s a leader in every organization that he’s a part of. He’s a leader on the offensive line. He is a dominant run blocker and he’s really good in pass protection. While he isn’t very big in stature, he plays like he is 6-6 and 300 pounds. Darion is just the type of kid who is mature beyond his years.”
Gabriel is more than just a good athlete and student. His other interests include a desire to become a herpetologist (a zoologist who studies reptiles and amphibians). In fact, he's the proud owner of a bearded dragon named Chanel, whom he has owned for nearly two years.
“I really discovered my love for reptiles and amphibians between the eighth and ninth grades,” Gabriel said. “I’m in love with reptiles and frogs, but at that time what really got me interested was when I watched a snake shed its skin.
"Growing up, I was always outside a lot. I was always playing with lizards and snakes. I consider myself to be an outdoorsman. So when I go to college, instead of a zoologist, I want to focus on reptiles and amphibians.”
Ultimately, Gabriel wants to do something he loves.
“My father is big on us having a plan before we do anything,” said Gabriel, who is considering wrestling in college. “He is always telling me that I need to make sure that I do something that I love and to wake up going do something that I love. Reptiles and amphibians are something that I really love.”