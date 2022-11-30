CARENCRO – Carencro head coach Tony Courville believes leadership is an essential part of any team's success.
And when the Bears won the Class 4A state title two years ago, Courville credited strong leadership from that senior class for helping the program accomplish that feat.
"We had tremendous senior leadership (in 2020)," Courville said. "On a daily basis, they executed standards and procedures we set with in our football program. They had a clear understanding that a football season is a roller coaster ride with the ups and downs, but we are all on that ride together. The important thing is to enjoy the ride."
Now, Courville and his staff are relying on senior leadership again as the Bears are one win away from making a return trip to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
"These seniors have done a great job of being leaders and showing the team how to go about doing things," Courville said. These seniors were sophomores when we won the state championship, but they were able to see how things need to be done. They saw what happened when you do things the right way and last year, they saw what happens when you don't. They were given the template 2 years ago and these seniors’ leadership has followed that template and the team is having similar success thus far."
The Bears (9-2) hope that leadership continues to yield similar results when they play host to Brother Martin at 7 p.m. on Friday in the select Division I semifinals.
"The superdome is one of the premier venues and every kid here in the state playing football dreams of one day stepping onto that field," Courville said. "By no means are we overlooking anyone, but we understand that we are a week away (from fulfilling that childhood dream)."
But doing so won't be an easy task for the Bears as they face a talented Brother Martin (8-5) team, who have won 3 consecutive playoff games after losing 3 in a row to end the regular season.
"Brother Martin is extremely well-coached on both sides of the ball," Courville said. "They have nice size upfront on both sides of the ball and their quarterback and running backs are good," Courville said.
Offensively, Brother Martin is led by sophomore quarterback Seth Dazet, running back Torey Lambert and receiver Clayton Lonardo, an all-district first-team selection in 2021.
While solid offensively, Courville has been even more impressed with Brother Martin's defensive unit led by defensive tackle Brenden LeBlanc and linebacker Rylon Johnson. Johnson holds the school career record for tackles.
"Their defense is probably the best we will have seen all year long," Courville said. "They do a great job of lining up. They don't make mistakes and they tackle really well. They are very good."
Courville feels if the Bears are going to be successful against Brother Martin, controlling the clock will be key.
"We have to control the ball," Courville said. "We have to run the ball and throw the ball when we want to and not when we need to. It's going to be a low-scoring game. We have to make some stops defensively and steal a couple of possessions."
The Bears will enter the semifinals game brewing with confidence and Courville isn't concerned with the moment being too big for them.
"Our kids have continued to get better and work hard," Courville said. "We are an extremely confident football team. We have a chance to play to get to the dome. This is the one that hurts the most if you don't win. If it doesn't work out in the dome, at least you got there."