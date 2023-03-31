NEW IBERIA - Coming into New Iberia Senior High's Annual Tabasco Relays, the buzz was the Ponchatoula was going to end up on top of the podium as the Green Wave was considered one of the stronger teams in Class 5A this season.
Ponchatoula didn't disappoint as a strong effort on the track and an equally strong effort in the field allowed the Green Wave to score 124 point to win the meet but behind some great individual efforts, Acadiana-area teams fared well at the meet as well.
While Barbe finished second with 87 points, Carencro was third with 74 points, Comeaux was fifth with 53 points, Cecilia was sixth with 42 points, Westgate, which kept most of their top athletes out because they are running in a meet in Mobile, Alabama, Saturday, finished with 37 points; host New Iberia finished ninth with 32 points and Highland Baptist, running against the larger schools, was 12th with 6 points.
The Beavers brothers - Koen (11.11 seconds) and Kalen (11.16) finished first and second - respectively in the 100 meters for Carencro. It was the reverse order in the 200 as Kalen set a personal record 22.11 in the 200 to win while Koen was second in 22.30,
Also for the Bears, D'Mari Francis won the 800 meters in 2:03.28.
Comeaux's Kalix Robinson doubled with wins in the 110 (15.63) and 300 (50,62) hurdles.
Cecilia's duo of Kendric Alexander (52 feet, 0 inches) and Blake Stevens (50-3) finished first and second in the shot put.
New Iberia's Jorri Daniels finished first in the triple jump (42-8 1/2) and and second in the long jump.
Acadiana's Damon Lewis won the high jump (6-4).
In the girls meet, Alexandria won with 161 points and Barbe finished second with 146 with host New Iberia fourth with 61 points, Cecilia finished fifth with 50 points, Acadiana was sixth with 26 points, Comeaux was seventh with 21 points, Highland Baptist was eighth with 20 points, Carencro was 10th with 8 points and Westgate was 11th with 2 points.
Leading the way for NISH was Yasmine Dauterive, who won the discus with a heave of 103-11 and teammate Jasmine Picard was second. Morgan Davenport won the shot put with a toss of 36-0 1/2.
Comeaux's Sya Bolden won the 800 meters in 2:22.72