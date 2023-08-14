WHAT WE KNOW
Coach Matt Desormeaux, who takes over at his alma mater, is pleased with his team's experience on both sides of the ball. The Panthers return eight offensive and seven defensive starters from a 2022 group that graduated only five seniors.
Junior quarterback Luke Landry completed 104 of 183 passes for 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns. Both the leading rusher (Javon Brown) and the leading receiver (Chris Green) are back. Green and junior receiver Jaiden Mitchell are poised for big seasons catching the football.
The offensive line returns four of five starters on the interior. The group will be complemented by tight end Connor Segura, another returning starter.
"We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience," Desormeaux said. "Our biggest strength is that these guys have played on Friday nights.
"I know we're going to be ready to go."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Panthers were up and down last season, losing their first four games, winning the next three and dropping the next two by a total of 11 points.
Desormeaux wants to see grit from his squad, especially in tight games.
"The unknown is how we're going to handle adversity," he said. "We lost some close games last year. How will our guys handle it when we have a big penalty called against us, or when we turn the ball over?
"That, to me, is the biggest question."
While Desormeaux is satisfied with the quality of each position group, the linebacking corps has the least amount of depth.
As with almost every Class 2A program, there are players going both ways. Offensive guard Drew Desormeaux is projected as a defensive starter. Offensive tackle William Minvielle is a possible two-way guy, as are standout middle linebacker Thomas Beaulieu, cornerback Tristan Lewis and Mitchell.
If the Panthers can limit some of those players' reps, the chance of injury and fourth quarter fatigue will diminish. Desormeaux hopes he doesn't have to ask Beaullieu to play offensive line so the senior leader can stay fresh on defense.
HOW WE SEE IT
The level of excitement at Catholic High is palpable with the Desormeaux era set to begin. Desormeaux led Ascension Episcopal to sustained success before taking an administrative role at his alma mater last year. When Scott Wattigny departed to take a job at Holy Cross in New Orleans, Desormeaux couldn't resist the urge to get back into the game.
Considered one of the area's top X and O coaches, Desormeaux will need to pull out all the stops against a non-district slate of Vermilion Catholic, Parkview Baptist, Erath, Leesville and Eunice.
From there, all eyes will be on District 8-2A games against Franklin, Loreauville and Ascension Episcopal. Last year, the Panthers lost close games to Franklin (38-30) and Loreauville (20-17) with a three-point win over Ascension Episcopal.
The early word is that the Panthers could be the team to beat in 8-2A. The most anticipated game, of course, will be the district opener at Ascension Episcopal.
Five Players to Watch
Javon Brown RB, 6-2, 250 Sr.
Not only is Brown a big, punishing back, he has "a little shake and bake," according to Desormeaux, who says the senior is the strongest player on the team.
Drew Desormeaux OL/DL 6-0, 265 Sr.
The three-year starter is the kind of guy you want in the trenches. Desormeaux is so aggressive that his coach sometimes has to tell him to dial it back a notch.
William Minvielle OL/DL 6-5, 225 Sr.
Minvielle moves well for his size, which gives the right offensive tackle the ability to pull and lead the blocking charge on plays to the opposite side. He flashes quick hands on defense.
Thomas Beaullieu LB/OL 6-1, 195 Sr.
Instinctive middle linebacker who patrols the wide side of the field and cleans up when offenses run between the tackles. Also started on the offensive line last year.
Carson Broussard FS, 6-0, 155 Sr.
Broussard knows where every defensive player is supposed to be, and he packs more of a wallop than his measurables may indicate. Desormeaux describes Broussard and Beaullieu as "our two defensive quarterbacks."
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Jaiden Mitchell (5-8, 140, Jr.)*
WR Chris Green (6-1, 190, Jr)
WR Gavin Roy (5-10, 145 Jr.)
TE Connor Segura (6-0, 185, Sr.)*
OT Roan Judice (6-5, 240, Jr)*
OG James Jones (6-2, 235, Sr.)*
C Holden LeBlanc (5-11, 225, Sr)
OG Drew Desormeaux (6-0, 265, Sr.)*
OT William Minvielle (6-5, 225, Sr.)*
QB Luke Landry (5-11, 175, Jr.)*
RB Javon Brown (6-2, 145, Sr)*
Defense
DE Devin Mouton (6-0, 205, Sr.)*
DT Drew Desormeaux (6-0, 265, Sr.)*
DT Kameron Landor (6-1, 330, Sr.)
DE Gerard Schenk (6-1, 205, Sr.)*
LB Thomas Beaullieu (6-1, 195, Sr.)*
LB Bennett Woodring (6-1, 190, Jr.)*
LB Jace Ruskoski (6-1, 185, Jr.)
CB Tristan Lewis (5-11, 165, Jr.)*
CB Marquis Austin (5-6, 145, Sr.)
FS Carson Broussard (6-0, 155, Sr.)*
SS Owen Morris (5-7, 140, Soph.)
* - Returning starter
Coaches
Head coach: Matthew Desormeaux (55-14).
Assistant coaches: Henry Ohrenberger (Defensive Coordinator/LB/TE’s coach), Trey Provost (WR/DB’s), Michael Heintz (RB/DB’s), Zi’Yon Hill-Green (DL), JonMichael Viator (RB/LB), Josh Dworaczyk (DL/OL), Joe Lissard (QB).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 Vermilion Catholic
Sept. 8 PARKVIEW BAPTIST
Sept. 15 ERATH
Sept. 22 LEESVILLE
Sept. 29 Eunice
Oct. 6 Ascension Episcopal
Oct. 13 DELCAMBRE
Oct. 19 FRANKLIN
Oct. 27 Loreauville
Nov. 3 West St. Mary
2022 Results
Lost Vermilion Catholic 30-0
Lost Parkview Baptist 21-7
Lost Erath 30-20
Lost Leesville 26-0
Beat Eunice 44-18
Beat Ascension Episcopal 20-17
Beat Delcambre 30-0
Lost Franklin 38-30
Lost Loreauville 20-17
Beat West St. Mary 51-0
Playoffs
Lost Lake Charles Prep 26-7
Last 5 years
2022: 4-7
2021: 4-7
2020: 6-4
2019: 9-4
2018: 12-2 (state runner-up)