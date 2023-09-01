ST. MARTINVILLE – Friday night was a long time coming for Diesel Solari.
The Cecilia quarterback, who missed much of last season with a knee injury, made a triumphant return in the season opener at St. Martinville.
Solari had a hand in four touchdowns as the Bulldogs handled St. Martinville 49-26. The opening play of the game couldn't have been scripted any better. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound junior fielded a kickoff at his own 4 and returned it 96 yards just 14 seconds into the game.
"I felt like I had to prove a point," he said. "It was my first game back. People have been talking a lot. I just wanted to prove them wrong."
He accounted for three scores in the first quarter, tossing a 21-yard pass to Brent Gordon and an 11-yard pass to Ellis Stewart. In the fourth quarter, he hooked up with Stewart again from 11 yards.
"Diesel makes you a good football coach," Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains said. "He does almost everything right. I stay on him because I see greatness."
A short punt at the conclusion of St. Martinville's first possession gave the Bulldogs field position on the Tigers 34. After a 9-yard Solari run on first down, Stewart darted 29 yards for a 14-0 lead. Stewart lined up at quarterback at times with Solari at tailback.
"(Stewart) is another special one in that junior class," Skains said. "We have three quarterbacks who can play at a high level."
The Bulldogs raced to a 35-0 lead at the 1:38 mark of the first quarter with special teams playing a huge role. Cecilia recovered an onside kick, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on a return.
"We know special teams are a key, especially early in the season," Skains said. "We work on it all summer. We never stop. That's a testament to how hard our kids work and how serious they take it."
Steven Blanco rushed for two second-quarter scores to slice the deficit to 35-14. and generate some momentum for the Tigers. Faced with third-and-eight near midfield on the next possession, Solari broke three tackles and scrambled 31 yards for a first down.. Two plays later, Corey Broussard's short run gave Cecilia a 42-14 halftime cushion.
St. Martinville went three-and-out to open the second half. Stewart returned the ensuing punt 53 yards.
"It was obviously a great start to the game, but I was never comfortable until there were only about four minutes left," Skains said. "Vince (DeRouen) is such a good coach, and they have so many athletes."
Blanco rushed for three scores for the Tigers (0-1). Quarterback Kaden Zenon ran for another.
Broussard's 31-yard scamper put Cecilia (1-0) ahead 28-0 with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter.