The Cecilia Bulldogs dominated all three phases of the game Friday to hand the Northside Vikings their first loss of the season, 44-2.
“I was very proud of our guys, coming off that tough loss to Southside, I thought we responded well,” Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. “You lose a close one like that. It is going to be a tough week at practice, but our guys played well against a team with a lot of talent and a great coach.”
Coming off a tough loss to Southside last week, Cecilia looked to get back in the win column and started the game very aggressively by attempting an onside kick, and it set the tone for the rest of the game for their offense and defense.
Northside would recover the onside kick, but Cecilia’s defense would force a quick three to give the ball to their offense. Skains threw a nice mix of running and passing plays at the Northside defense with plenty of misdirection to keep them on their toes on their first drive of the game.
Northside’s defense was equal to the task, though, forcing Cecilia into a fourth-down situation inside their own 30. Cecilia’s offense would stay on the field, where they would pick up the first down and continue to march all the way to the end zone for the first score of the game.
Thanks to junior quarterback Diesel Solari and his ability to run the ball, Cecilia's offense found a rhythm on that first drive.
After an interception from junior free safety Brent Gordon for Cecilia and returning the ball to inside Northside’s 5, Cecilia’s offense was ready to jump out to a two-score lead early.
Solari’s number would be called again as he kept the ball and ran his second of four touchdowns in the first half to give Cecilia a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. For Cecilia on Friday, aggressive offense, defense and special teams were the theme, and that is something Skains always strives for.
“We have always been aggressive on special teams," Skains said. "Anyone who has played us knows that. We averaged blocking like 10 punts the past couple of years.
"We are always aggressive though if we see a look we like. If we go out in formation and see a look we like, we are going to pull the trigger.”
Solari finished the night with five total touchdowns (four rushing, one passing), and his coach quickly pointed out that he did not do it alone.
“He (Solari) is a great football player, so we like to move him around get him in different spots because he is really a tailback playing quarterback,” Skains said. “But he adds so much to our team because we have talent surrounding him, and they all do a great job of feeding off of each other and making our offense go.”