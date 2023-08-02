What we know
Cecilia wants to run the football and as its shown in previous years, the Bulldogs going to be able to. However, as it was in 2017, the Bulldogs may not have a choice but to be nearly 50-50 between running and passing the football.
This Bulldogs offense has the potential to be explosive on the ground and through the air.
“The strength of our team is definitely our offense because we have so much experience coming back,” Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains said. “We have our entire offensive line back and going into the season last year that was a weakness for us. But with a full season under their belt, they are a strength for us this year.”
In addition to an experienced offensive line, the Bulldogs return star quarterback Diesel Solari, a junior, who missed the majority of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in Week 4.
“Having Diesel back is going to be big for us,” Skains said. “He’s such a freakish athlete. So, with him back we are healthy in the backfield, and we also have weapons on the outside that is going to prevent teams from just loading up the box.”
What we don’t know
After losing three defensive stalwarts in Ridge Collins, Reginald Boutte and Kendrick Alexander to graduation, how are the Bulldogs going to stop opposing offenses?
“Defense would be the biggest question mark about us, because we lost some really good football players,” Skains said. “You’re talking about three guys that earned all-state honors. You can’t replace those guys, so there is going to be a drop off to start.”
The biggest concern for the Bulldogs will be in the front seven and that’s why they are changing from a four-man to a three-man front.
“Front seven is a concern and again that’s because lost some good players and when you do that you’re going to notice their absence,” Skains said. “I like the guys that we are putting in at those positions, they just need time. By the end of the season, I think we will be solid.”
How we see it
The Bulldogs are going to be a threat night in and night out largely because of their ability to score points. Cecilia’s offense is going to have to carry the load – at least early on - especially considering the tough schedule they are set to face.
But if the defense can have some players step up along the defensive front and at linebacker, the Bulldogs will again be in contention for the district title and a postseason run.
Players to watch
Diesel Solari QB, 5-8, 170, Jr.
Solari is one of the most explosive players in the Acadiana area. The explosive signal-caller appears to be fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered last year and appears to have not lost a step. Solari has displayed his usual quickness and change of direction, which has the Bulldogs’ staff eager to see him pick up where he left off last year.
Brent Gordon FS, 5-11, 175, Jr.
Gordon is a tremendous athlete, who excels against the run and in pass coverage. Gordon is a physical tackler, who loves contact and has a tremendous nose for the football. A year ago, Gordon established himself as a ballhawk on the back end of the Bulldogs’ defense as he recorded a team-best five interceptions.
Corey Broussard RB, 5-6, 170, Sr.
Broussard’s small stature has not stopped him from being an impactful runner out of the backfield for the Bulldogs. Broussard is extremely strong in the weight room and his low center of gravity makes him tough to tackle. Despite his size, Broussard has the ability to run through tacklers and the speed to be a home run threat from anywhere on the field.
Demarco Roberts DE, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Roberts is a three-year starter and is the Bulldogs’ best defensive lineman. A physical tackler, Roberts’ long arms and high motor makes him a difficult assignment for opposing offensive linemen. Regarded as a defensive lineman who does everything right, Roberts will be counted on to set the edge for the Bulldogs.
Jonathan Boudreaux TE, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Boudreaux, who is deceptively fast, is expected to be a big-time playmaker in the passing game for the Bulldogs. Boudreaux, who is a receiver at the tight end position, is a great athlete equipped with great hands.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Isaiah Champagne (5-10, 170, Jr.)*
WR Ellis Stewart (6-0, 170, Jr.)
WR Markaylon Roberts (6-1, 160, Sr.)
TE Jonathan Boudreaux (6-0, 180, Sr.)*
OT Kristian Landry (5-10, 230, Jr.)*
OG Ryker Airhart (6-6, 302, Jr.)*
C Landon Dekerlagand (5-11, 200, Sr.)*
OG Cadon Joe (5-11, 275, Sr.)*
OT Christian Menard (6-3, 240, Jr.)*
QB Diesel Solari (5-8, 170, Jr.)*
RB Corey Broussard, (5-6, 170, Sr.)
Defense
DE Demarco Roberts (6-3, 210, Sr.)*
NG Rylan Hardy (5-11, 230, Jr.)
DE Timothy Andries (6-1, 190, Sr.)*
LB Bronson Patt (5-9, 190, Sr.)*
LB Braylon Jones (5-10, 150, Soph.)
LB Bryson Guidry (5-10, 155, Jr.)
CB Jylan Wiltz (5-9, 145, Sr.)*
CB Franky Frank (5-9, 145, Fr.)
FS Brent Gordan (5-11, 175, Jr.)*
WS Jacob Joseph (5-9, 150, Sr.)*
SS Isaiah Champagne (5-10, 170, Jr.)*
Coaches
Head coach: Dennis Skains
Assistant coaches: Clint Harrison (offensive coordinator/asst. head coach), Jason Faulk (special teams coordinator), Cody Champagne (asst. offensive line), Logan Duplechien (defensive line), Myles Melancon (offensive line), Landon Lalonde (running backs, quarterbacks), Alphonzo Williams (wide receivers), Cade Poirier (defensive backs).
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 St. Martinville
Sept. 8 SOUTHSIDE
Sept. 15 Northside
Sept. 22 Crowley
Sept. 29 NOTRE DAME
Oct. 6 BREAUX BRIDGE
Oct. 13 Beau Chene
Oct. 20 OPELOUSAS
Oct. 27 Livonia
Nov. 3 Iowa
2022 Results
Beat St. Martinville 35-33
Lost Southside 35-33
Beat Washington-Marion 42-14
Beat Crowley 57-27
Beat Notre Dame 25-24
Beat Breaux Bridge 34-20
Beat Beau Chene 48-7
Lost Opelousas 21-16
Beat Livonia 42-13
Lost Iowa 17-7
Playoffs
Beat Franklinton 35-28
Lost North DeSoto 33-14
Last 5 years
2022: 8-4
2021: 10-3
2020: 7-2
2019: 4-7
2018: 4-7