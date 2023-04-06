Central High baseball did all it could to play Thursday night's series opener against District 4-5A rival Zachary.
In an attempt to duck a line of thunderstorms, the two teams moved the first pitch up from 6:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Then after a couple lightning delays, they played 1½ innings before a third lightning strike and subsequent storm paused it again.
Central coach Leo McClure canceled the junior varsity game but held out hope that the rain would clear in time for the varsity team to take the field. Instead, the team deemed their turf field unplayable and postponed the game to Monday.
As the regular season winds down and both teams jockey for playoff seeding, the Central-Zachary series is an important one. Central has six games left and Zachary has seven.
"For power seeding points," McClure said. "For both teams. Where you end up seeding determines whether you play at home or on the road. They're trying to make sure they're in. We're trying to get a home game."
In the Division I nonselect power rankings, Central (16-9) is ranked 13th and Zachary (14-11) sits at 23rd. The teams will try to restart the series on at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Zachary before playing Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1 p.m. in Central.
But more rain is on the way. The Baton Rouge area is expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday morning.