CARENCRO – Chantz Babineaux didn’t surprise the Carencro Bears’ coaching staff with his performance last season.
Although you never really know how a freshman will respond to the Friday night lights, Bears coach Tony Courville and his staff knew Babineaux wasn’t your typical ninth grader.
And now everyone else outside of the Bears’ locker room have been informed as well.
In his first year at Carencro, Babineaux established himself as one of the top players in the area after catching 47 passes for 983 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to helping the Bears go 9-3 overall and reach the Division I select semifinals.
“Chantz is extremely talented,” Courville said. “You can just look at him and watch how he goes about doing things, to see how special he is. He does things the right way. He’s just a great kid.”
Babineaux’s performance, combined with his combination of size and speed has landed him on the radar of college coaches.
“Right now, he’s a very intriguing prospect,” Courville said. “I think what they love about Chantz is his versatility. Any place you put him at, he is going to be the best player there. His versatility is a big thing for him.”
That versatility was on display last season for Babineaux, who in addition to football, lettered in basketball, baseball and track and field, when he saw time in the Bears’ defensive backfield.
“We know what Chantz did on offense for us, but on defense he played safety, corner and star, which is like a nickel cornerback,” Courville said. “He did those things and had four interceptions. He just loves to play football.”
So far, the 6-0, 190-pound Babineaux has received scholarship offers from Michigan, Tulane and UL Monroe.
“Things have been happening fast,” Babineaux said. “I was kind of surprised in the beginning by the college offers, but I know that I’ve been putting in the work.”
And this spring, Babineaux has to put in even more work as Courville and staff have decided to move him from receiver to quarterback. And thus far, Babineaux said he’s still a work in progress.
‘The first week or so was rough,” said Babineaux, who rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries last season. “I have just been trying to get into a groove, but I’m excited about the opportunity. Moving to quarterback is going to give me another chance to show my skills. But put me anywhere and I’m going to give you a 110 percent.”
Courville believes Babineaux is more than up for the challenge.
“As the season went on last year, a lot of people was comparing him to Kevin (Faulk) and that wasn’t really fair,” Courville said. “When Kevin was a freshman, he played free safety and had nine interceptions. Chantz just kept making these highlight plays on offense and on defense he was getting interceptions. So, I understood why the comparisons were happening because Chantz was checking off a lot of the boxes like Kevin.”
While he knows comparisons are inevitable, especially considering he will be succeeding Chantz Ceaser under center, Babineaux is more focused on doing what he can to help the Bears continue to excel as a team.
“I just want to play football,” Babineaux said. “I want to know everybody’s role on offense, and I know there is a lot of work to be done. Learning all of the quarterback stuff is very different from learning the receiver’s stuff. I know I have some big shoes to fill in replacing Chantz.”
It is still early in the recruiting process, but Courville believes how Babineaux grows physically will determine which position he is recruited at by colleges.
“I think right now everyone is recruiting him as an athlete,” Courville said. “But how big he’s going to be in three years will dictate his position. But he has the mentality to handle whatever you give him.”
“I’m just enjoying the process right now,” Babineaux said. “It’s just starting for me, so it hasn’t been that tough. There’s no pressure.”